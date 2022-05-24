ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 are affordable mirrorless reboots of its classic DSLRs

By Mark Wilson
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HiOx_0fo9kDsJ00
(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 have finally arrived after weeks of leaks and rumors – and the two mirrorless cameras are the affordable all-rounders that amateur photographers have been waiting for. (Looking to jump to our early verdicts? Check out our hands-on Canon EOS R7 review and our hands-on Canon EOS R10 review).

Unlike the rest of Canon’s EOS R series, the EOS R7 and EOS R10 have APS-C sensors, which are smaller than full-frame sensors. This means they gather about half as much light as cameras like the Canon EOS R6. But the smaller sensors also bring advantages like lower price tags, smaller form factors, and a crop factor that’s often useful for wildlife photography.

Both cameras are, unofficially, the mirrorless successors to some of Canon's most popular DSLRs. The higher-end Canon EOS R7, which has a 32.5MP APS-C sensor, sits in between the Canon EOS 7D Mark II and mid-range Canon EOS 90D. Canon says the EOS R7 is its new flagship APS-C model and has been designed for sports and wildlife shooters.

But it's the Canon EOS R10 that will catch the eye of beginner or amateur photographers who've previously been priced out of the EOS R system. The EOS R10's size and specs, which include a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, mean it's more of a successor to the Canon EOS 80D or Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D (called the EOS 200D Mark II in Australia) from 2019. This means it's aimed at anyone who's looking to shoot smartphone-beating family or travel snaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVtcD_0fo9kDsJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvfZa_0fo9kDsJ00

One of the biggest upgrades on the EOS R7 and EOS R10, compared to Canon's older DSLRs, are their autofocus powers. Both cameras include Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, the same autofocus system seen on pricier cameras like the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6. This brings benefits like AF coverage across the whole frame and subject-tracking smarts that let the cameras track humans, animals (dogs, cats, birds), and vehicles. For people and animals, the system will track faces and eyes, and can even find heads when neither of those are visible in the frame.

The two cameras also offer pretty rapid continuous shooting speeds of 15fps (when using the mechanical shutter), which is again useful for snapping moving subjects. Switch to the electronic shutter, and the EOS R7 offers slightly faster 30fps burst-shooting speeds than the EOS R10, which maxes out at 23fps.

Your hit-rate will be affected by the conditions and the lenses you're using, and the cameras' buffers are a slight bottleneck. At that maximum 15fps rate (with the mechanical shutter), the Canon EOS R7 can shoot raw images for just over three seconds in a single burst, while the EOS R10 is limited to just under two seconds. Still, both cameras can keep going for much longer when shooting JPEGs, and these are promising speeds – particularly for the entry-level EOS R10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3q08_0fo9kDsJ00
(Image credit: Canon)

The EOS R7 brings several features that are lacking on the EOS R10. These include in-body image stabilization (IBIS), weather-proofing (to the same level as the EOS 90D), two UHS-II card slots (the R10 only has one), and that higher-resolution 32.5MP sensor, which is handy if you like to crop into your photos a lot when editing. The EOS R7 is also a stronger video tool, offering the ability to shoot uncropped 4K/60P video (this is cropped on the R10) and a headphone jack to go alongside its microphone input.

Naturally, these differences are reflected in the cameras' respective price tags. You can pre-order the Canon EOS R7, ahead of expected shipping in June, for $1,499 / £1,349 / AU$2,349 (body only) or $1,899 / £1,699 / AU$2,899 with its new RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens, which has been announced alongside the cameras. This price tag makes it a potentially strong alternative to the similarly-priced Fujifilm X-T4.

The Canon EOS R10, meanwhile, is available to pre-order for $979 / £899 / AU$1,499 (body-only) or $1,379 / £1,249 / AU$2,049 with the RF-S 18-150mm kit lens, with shipping expected in July. For vloggers or those who simply want a smaller, wider kit lens, the EOS R10 is also available in a kit with the new RF-S 18-45mm f4.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens, which costs $1,099 / £999 / AU$1,649.

Analysis: The end of Canon's hobbyist DSLRs?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0HTv_0fo9kDsJ00
(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 aren't all-new cameras, with the camera giant instead combining the sensors, body designs, and features seen on previous models to create some much-needed affordable options for its EOS R lineup.

Canon says "the new sensors do share some components with existing sensors, but have been redesigned with new micro-lenses and circuitry". This means the EOS R7 is likely based on the 32.5MP sensor we've seen on the Canon EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II, while the EOS R10's 24.2MP sensor will be similar to the one seen in the Canon EOS 80D and EOS M3.

This is common practice for Canon and both of its new cameras clearly benefit from the new Digic X processor, which unlocks those improvements to autofocus and burst-shooting speeds. But what's particularly interesting about them, other than the fact they're the first RF-mount cameras with APS-C sensors, is that they're the spiritual successors to some of Canon's classic DSLRs.

Canon's hobbyist-level DSLRs typically are typically refreshed every three years, and its last new models – the Canon EOS 90D and Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D – arrived back in 2019. Given the specs and pricing of the EOS R7 and EOS R10, it looks like those new cameras will take the torch from Canon's older DSLRs into a new mirrorless-only era.

What they won't necessarily do, though, is mark the end of Canon's EOS M series. That older mirrorless system, which is based around the EF-M mount rather than Canon's newer RF-mount, hasn't officially been discontinued, despite a lack of development in the past few years. And while the Canon EOS R7 and EOS M10 are aimed at a similar audience, the EOS M series will likely remain (for now) as smaller and even more affordable options for beginners.

Still, one thing's for certain – these two new mirrorless cameras show that Canon's focus is very much on its EOS R system, which is why it's now finally been opened up to non-professionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEffo_0fo9kDsJ00

Mark is the Cameras Editor at TechRadar. Having worked in tech journalism for a ludicrous 17 years, Mark is now attempting to break the world record for the number of camera bags hoarded by one person. He was previously Cameras Editor at Trusted Reviews, Acting editor on Stuff.tv, as well as Features editor and Reviews editor on Stuff magazine. As a freelancer, he's contributed to titles including The Sunday Times, FourFourTwo and Arena. And in a former life, he also won The Daily Telegraph's Young Sportswriter of the Year. But that was before he discovered the strange joys of getting up at 4am for a photo shoot in London's Square Mile.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Canon's new mirrorless cameras are winners with one big weakness

Canon's new mirrorless stars, the Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10, will probably be the biggest camera launches of the year. Not because they're the best ones it's ever made, but because they do something that hobbyists have been crying out for – bring Canon's latest mirrorless tech to cameras that most of us can actually afford.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Cameras#Canon Rebel#Canon Eos#Eos#Aps
TechRadar

The most powerful laptops in 2022: the fastest, speediest notebooks in the world

If you are looking for the fastest, most powerful laptops to buy in 2022, you’ve come to the place. Whether you need a mobile workstation beast for your ultra-high resolution pictures, to edit 16K videos on the move or to crunch through some serious CFD calculations, we’ve put together the ultimate list of notebooks that will appeal to those looking for the speediest laptops regardless of weight, price and, ahem, size. Some of them are true luggables.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy M13 with Exynos 850 chipset goes official

After a long wait, Samsung has launched the Galaxy M13 smartphone. The device is only available in the European market as of now. Expectations are that it will be soon launched in the Indian market too. As for the design, it has a matte-type finish at the rear panel with a rectangular camera module at the top left corner.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 might fix the S22's biggest problem

The Samsung Galaxy S line is made up of largely fantastic phones, but one issue that has long affected them is the use of a different chipset in different parts of the world, with one of those chipsets inevitably being weaker. Now though, it looks like Samsung might finally be addressing that issue.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

WordPress reveals its most affordable website builder option yet

Building your dream website could soon be easier than ever thanks to a new update from WordPress. The website builder has launched a stripped-back platform that costs just $5 per month, offering WordPress managed hosting and unlimited site traffic for what it calls "a revolutionary price". WordPress Starter looks to...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TechRadar

Magix Movie Studio 2022 review

A good easy-to-use video editing package, Movie Studio has a lot to offer for a very reasonable price. The latest updates make it even better. Magix is a German company and the last time we took a look at their video editing software, Movie Studio was called Movie Edit Pro Premium.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

WhatsApp to give more control to users over Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp was previously testing out changes to its disappearing messages feature. The company is now testing out additional functionality to keep some of the messages from being deleted permanently. According to a new report by WABetaInfo (opens in new tab), any messages which are deemed to be critical to the members of the group can be marked as exceptions. At this point in time, there is not much information about how the feature works. We can expect more information from the blog in the coming weeks as testing progresses.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Blackview BL8800 5G rugged smartphone review

The BL8800 is a good all-rounder rugged smartphone with 5G connectivity and a pretty interesting feature in the shape of a high resolution infrared camera. Blackview also priced it to sell and with a 50-megapixel camera sensor in tow, it is one of the best entry-level rugged smartphones right now.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Microsoft confirms its Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming device is still in development

Microsoft has confirmed that its Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming device, codenamed Keystone, is still in development. Offering access to Xbox Game Pass via Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft also revealed it has a dedicated Xbox Streaming stick in the works last June. Codenamed 'Keystone,' a new Windows Central (opens in new tab) report confirms that the device provides a "modernized HDMI streaming device," similar to Chromecast and Google Stadia. However, Microsoft announced this particular iteration won't be publicly released.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Xiaomi 13: what we want to see

After the powerful mini mobile that was the Xiaomi 12, we're already looking to see what the future may hold: and unless mathematics fundamentally changes in the next few months, it's likely the Xiaomi 13 which is up next. Unlucky for some? Not really, as four is the number deemed...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Microsoft Edge may finally soon be a useful hybrid working tool

Switching between work and personal profiles in your browser is about to get a whole lot easier thanks to a new Microsoft Edge update. A new feature will automatically switch user profiles between work and personal, giving users more flexibility and privacy when using Microsoft Edge. The change means that...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

PS Plus’s new game trials vary massively in length

The game trials included in Sony’s revamped PS Plus subscription service will let you play a selection of titles for hours before purchase, but will vary hugely in length. As the new version of PS Plus has rolled out across Asia, Premium subscribers have been able to dig into the game trials for themselves. As shared on Twitter (opens in new tab) by user @PS_Vortex, screenshots of the PS store show the trial lengths of several games that are currently available (thanks, Eurogamer (opens in new tab)).
RETAIL
TechRadar

Python libraries are being attacked for AWS keys

When a GitHub repository that hasn’t been touched for almost a decade suddenly gets an “update”, users should be wary, as it might just be a hostile takeover with the intention of distributing viruses (opens in new tab). That’s exactly what happened to the PyPI module “ctx”,...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 will only add one new map

Battlefield 2042’s first season of content will only introduce a single additional map, as well as mark the end of development for one of the multiplayer shooter’s game modes. According to Battlefield 2042’s Season 1 roadmap (opens in new tab), released as part of a recent development update...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

37K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy