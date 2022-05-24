ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Hands on: Canon EOS R7 review

By Mark Wilson
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canon EOS R7 is shaping up to be an impressive all-rounder for amateur snappers and hybrid shooters. Its combo of advanced autofocus skills, in-body stabilization and speedy bursts (albeit with a limited buffer), could see it top the wishlists of wildlife and action photographers, in particular. But it'll need a...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

