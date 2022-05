WhatsApp was previously testing out changes to its disappearing messages feature. The company is now testing out additional functionality to keep some of the messages from being deleted permanently. According to a new report by WABetaInfo (opens in new tab), any messages which are deemed to be critical to the members of the group can be marked as exceptions. At this point in time, there is not much information about how the feature works. We can expect more information from the blog in the coming weeks as testing progresses.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO