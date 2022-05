The network was extensive. Eleven different Omahans applied for, and obtained, $2.4 million in federal CARES Act money that they used for anything but the payroll assistance and economic boost it was designed to provide. One of them served as a sort of government-grant godfather, doling out advice on how to “rip off” the Paycheck Protection Program, U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said Wednesday.

