Pursuit that began in Chula Vista ends on 5 Freeway in Orange County

A pursuit that began Monday evening in Chula Vista came to an end on the 5 Freeway in Orange County.

Authorities said the vehicle was believed to be stolen which prompted the beginning of the pursuit.

The vehicle drove at various speed as it made its way north on heavily damaged tires.

The driver eventually stopped around 7:40 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway near exit 116 (Beach Boulevard) in Buena Park.

The driver initially refused to surrender, but was taken into custody after law enforcement deployed a K9 unit.

The driver is also wanted in connection to an assault with a deadly weapon, CHP said, after they allegedly tried to hit a law enforcement officer with their vehicle.

