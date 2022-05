CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council could approve millions of dollars just to plan for an even longer Gold Line streetcar, but there could be trouble on the tracks. City leaders are looking to invest $4.3 million to start planning for Phase 3 of the Gold Line. Right now, the train runs from Plaza Midwood all the way to the campus of Johnson C. Smith University.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO