Philadelphia, PA

Ex-Sixers big man Al Horford helps Celtics blowout Heat in Game 4

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

While the Philadelphia 76ers are no longer in the playoffs following their Round 2 loss to the Miami Heat, now is the time to check on some former Sixers who are still in the playoffs and competing.

The Eastern Conference finals feature a couple of prominent ex-Sixers in Jimmy Butler for the Heat and Al Horford for the Boston Celtics. The Sixers signed Horford to a big deal in the 2019 offseason after Butler left for the Heat and after one tough season, they traded Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Danny Green deal.

Now, back with the Celtics, Horford is doing regular Horford things. He only had five points in Monday’s 102-82 drubbing of the Heat in Game 4, but he had 13 rebounds and four blocks, and he was a plus-33 on the night as he was terrific on the defensive end for Boston. The Celtics led by as many as 32 in this game.

Another former Sixer during The Process years, Nik Stauskas, also got some garbage time minutes late for Boston.

Overall, this has been a weird series as all four games have featured a 20-point lead on either side and as the series shifts back to Miami for Game 5, it will be interesting to see how Butler and the Heat respond.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

