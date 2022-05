LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hospital system and university are teaming up to help fight the nursing shortage in Kentucky. CHI Saint Joseph Health donated $2.5 million into Kentucky State University's nursing program, money that will be used for program upgrades and scholarships. It will cover two years for an associate's degree or the last two years for a student earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO