Saint Louis, MO

Environmentalists warn of reduced protections against coal ash pits

FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

Environmentalists say there's an attack right now on the protections...

fox2now.com

FOX2now.com

How to stay organized and healthy during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Cleaning with Love, LLC helps us spring clean and stay healthy during this COVID pandemic. Owner Kamia Jones-Love shows us how to stay organized. She also shows us how she uses sustainable products to clean. Learn more at https://cleaningwithlove.net/.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis leaders unveil plans to keep youth, neighborhoods safe

St. Louis officials announced plans to keep neighborhoods safe ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. St. Louis leaders unveil plans to keep youth, neighborhoods …. Ballpark Village will be packed as Cardinals and …. Schnucks has all of your Blues watch party needs. Blues organist Jeremy Boyer gets pumped for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Pretty Together packs us the perfect picnic for the park

Liz Sloan and Jen Richmond make up the creative team for Pretty Together. They wanted to show how easy it is to create a picnic basket filled with items that stand up to the St. Louis humidity and heat. A big bonus, they teach us how to pack a basket, so it does not look like a hot mess! That’s one of the millions of reasons to check out their website!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Strangers honor veteran who died without family in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Dozens of strangers honored a man they never knew on Thursday. He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran who died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. No relatives or loved ones claimed him, so a new “family” did. They laid him to rest with the honor he earned for serving his country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

SSM Health Medical Minute: Robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement offered in St. Louis

FENTON, Mo. — Nearly one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed annually, making it one of the most common elective procedures performed in the United States today. However, not all joint replacement procedures are created equal. Surgeons at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton are now using Mako SmartRobotics™ for total knee and hip replacement to help patients experience optimal outcomes.
FENTON, MO
FOX2now.com

Woman opens Ferguson printing shop to promote entrepreneurship

FERGUSON, Mo. – For years, Dr. Alyce Herndon taught classes on entrepreneurship and business growth. Now, the teacher has become the student. The Ferguson resident recently opened her own printing shop. Herndon spoke with Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda about her efforts to creative change for other businesses in north St. Louis County.
FERGUSON, MO
FOX2now.com

Thousands without power as storms hit St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Thousands of Ameren customers in the St. Louis area have lost power as storms move across the region Wednesday evening. Outages in Missouri left more than 6,200 people without power on the Missouri side and roughly 2,100 without it in the Metro East, according to an Ameren map.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis man loses legs in Chicago crash

Bryce Summary and his wife were walking to dinner on the Magnificent Mile when a car slammed into an intersection, striking and trapping him. He has undergone six surgeries in the 12 days since, including the amputation of both legs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2now.com

4Hens Creole Kitchen gives us all some southern comfort right here in the STL

Named one of the top new places to eat in St. Louis, 4Hens Creole Kitchen has a lot to cluck about. Visit them at the food hall inside The City Foundry STL and get one of their baskets. Woo man, you will taste what we are trying to write about. Let us suggest the Chicken D’awlins, the Swamp Thang, or the Down and Dirty salad! Don’t forget about the Little Chicks meal made for kids and be sure to wash it all down with Little Chicks lemonade!
SAINT LOUIS, MO

