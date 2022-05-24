Environmentalists warn of reduced protections against coal ash pits

ST. LOUIS — Cleaning with Love, LLC helps us spring clean and stay healthy during this COVID pandemic. Owner Kamia Jones-Love shows us how to stay organized. She also shows us how she uses sustainable products to clean. Learn more at https://cleaningwithlove.net/.
St. Louis officials announced plans to keep neighborhoods safe ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
Blueprint4Summer is a free website that showcases the summer camps in the St. Louis region.
Liz Sloan and Jen Richmond make up the creative team for Pretty Together. They wanted to show how easy it is to create a picnic basket filled with items that stand up to the St. Louis humidity and heat. A big bonus, they teach us how to pack a basket, so it does not look like a hot mess! That’s one of the millions of reasons to check out their website!
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Dozens of strangers honored a man they never knew on Thursday. He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran who died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. No relatives or loved ones claimed him, so a new “family” did. They laid him to rest with the honor he earned for serving his country.
BRIDGETON, Mo. – Some of the benefits of getting a massage are increased energy levels, stress reduction, improved memory and sleep. At Ari’s Massage & Spa, they make it easy to set up a consistent schedule of appointments to help you take care of yourself. Think of it...
FENTON, Mo. — Nearly one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed annually, making it one of the most common elective procedures performed in the United States today. However, not all joint replacement procedures are created equal. Surgeons at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton are now using Mako SmartRobotics™ for total knee and hip replacement to help patients experience optimal outcomes.
FERGUSON, Mo. – For years, Dr. Alyce Herndon taught classes on entrepreneurship and business growth. Now, the teacher has become the student. The Ferguson resident recently opened her own printing shop. Herndon spoke with Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda about her efforts to creative change for other businesses in north St. Louis County.
A million-dollar swimsuit company, making a global impact, is headquartered in downtown Clayton. The humble company that's known for its bright colors and cheery brand doesn't even boast a sign outside.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Thousands of Ameren customers in the St. Louis area have lost power as storms move across the region Wednesday evening. Outages in Missouri left more than 6,200 people without power on the Missouri side and roughly 2,100 without it in the Metro East, according to an Ameren map.
Goshen Coffee is a local coffee company with two cafes, one in Edwardsville and the other in Soulard.
Bryce Summary and his wife were walking to dinner on the Magnificent Mile when a car slammed into an intersection, striking and trapping him. He has undergone six surgeries in the 12 days since, including the amputation of both legs.
Named one of the top new places to eat in St. Louis, 4Hens Creole Kitchen has a lot to cluck about. Visit them at the food hall inside The City Foundry STL and get one of their baskets. Woo man, you will taste what we are trying to write about. Let us suggest the Chicken D’awlins, the Swamp Thang, or the Down and Dirty salad! Don’t forget about the Little Chicks meal made for kids and be sure to wash it all down with Little Chicks lemonade!
