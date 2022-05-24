ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

30 acres burn in Maui Lani brush fire

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Best Waterfalls in Maui You Can’t Afford To Miss

Searching for beautiful, swimmable waterfalls? Then make Maui your next vacation destination. The northern and eastern regions of Maui are densely packed with wonderful sights to see, particularly along the famed “Road to Hāna.” But since there are so many waterfalls in Maui, you might have a hard time choosing which ones to visit.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
a-z-animals.com

Discover The 10 Must-See Waterfalls in Hawaii (With Photos)

Discover The 10 Must-See Waterfalls in Hawaii (With Photos) Want to see some of Hawaii’s most beautiful waterfalls? Then go ahead and plan a trip to the Big Island. Although there are waterfalls on all of the Hawaiian islands, none are as easily accessible as the ones on the Big Island. However, there are so many amazing waterfalls that deciding where to begin is tough. Fortunately, we have compiled a list of the top waterfalls in Hawaii that you won’t want to miss!
HAWAII STATE
FodorsTravel

26 Ultimate Things to Do in Maui

Home > Destinations > USA > Hawaii > Maui > Travel Tips. Get the most out of your Hawaii vacation with the best things to do in Maui. From atop sky-scraping Haleakala to the depths of Molokini Crater, Hawaii’s second-largest isle bedazzles. Dubbed the Valley Isle, this is the place you come for ultra-soft sandy beaches, monster waves for surfing, bohemian beach towns, migrating humpback whales, traditional luaus, and some of the Pacific’s best food. Whether you’re hanging your (sun) hat at a beach bungalow on the North Shore or being catered to at a trendy luxury resort on the South Shore, there is no shortage of things to do. Here are the top experiences in this bewitching, trade wind-blown, tropical realm.
MAKAWAO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy