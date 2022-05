photo of money in handsPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO