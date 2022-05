Detroit homeowners continue to face challenges with property taxes. Even as values rise, Detroit has the lowest property values of any large city in the country, combined with one of the highest property tax rates. A new study suggests the city could lower tax bills for 96% of homeowners by taxing land at a different rate than buildings. Known as “Split-Rate Property Taxation,” proponents believe adopting this system would boost property values in Detroit by increasing the cost on speculators holding vacant land while reducing the cost of development.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO