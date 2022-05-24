Master Gardener Volunteer Community Grows in Sarasota, Manatee Counties

CreArte Latino Cultural Center has been selected to receive a $6,900 Community Impact Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. The grant will support funding facilitators for CreArte Latino’s many classes and workshops for adults, children and families. The bilingual arts and education nonprofit serves as a creative hub for the growing Latino/Hispanic communities in Sarasota and Manatee counties. CreArte Latino’s mission is to be a connector between Latinos/Hispanics and the community at large through arts and education opportunities and events. “This empowering grant gives us the opportunity to expand our educational programming and reach more than 200 students,” says Carolina Franco, the artistic director and president of CreArte Latino. She explains that her organization seeks to address a cultural issue that especially affects young people in the surrounding Latino/Hispanic community. “There can be a lack of knowledge about their roots. Children may not speak Spanish and they may have no idea about their culture. We want to bolster their pride and give them a direct experience of their rich heritage. We are deeply grateful to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support us in this important mission.”

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO