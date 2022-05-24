ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Master Gardener Volunteer Community Grows in Sarasota, Manatee Counties

srqmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vibrant Master Gardener Volunteer community in our area is excited to welcome new members to its ranks. A fresh class of graduates from UF/IFAS Extension offices in Manatee and Sarasota counties graduated on May 20 after 12 weeks of intense training. This combined “Class of 2022,”...

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota and Manatee County office closures in observance of Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Memorial Day is slowly approaching, Sarasota and Manatee County Government offices will be closed in observance of the day. Trash, recycling and yard waste collection for Manatee County will be postponed for the holiday and from Tuesday through Saturday for residents in separate parts of the county.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County school teacher retires after 35 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday marked the last day of school for students within the School District of Manatee County. Friday, May 27 is the last day for Sarasota County Schools. For one teacher, the last day of school marks the end to a very successful career. Mrs. Shelia Riley...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh hopes Manatee County residents embrace change

Change is hard. And change is hitting us here in Manatee County… hard. But it shouldn’t hurt like this. (The May 24) Manatee County Commission meeting was gut-wrenching — as I watched veiled and not-so-veiled — attacks of our County Administration and County Administrator, Dr. Scott Hopes. While the meeting was tough to endure, it was not surprising.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY May 25, 2022

"Everyone knows these are challenging times for many professions and jobs, and that is certainly true when it comes to school districts meeting the needs of transporting students to-and-from school. " - Cynthia Saunders, Manatee School District Superintendent. [Gift Presented] Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Receives $2,000,000 Grant in Support of...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Society
Manatee County, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Manatee County, FL
Society
Manatee County, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Society
Sarasota County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Sarasota County, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
srqmagazine.com

CreArte Latino Cultural Center Awarded Grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County

CreArte Latino Cultural Center has been selected to receive a $6,900 Community Impact Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. The grant will support funding facilitators for CreArte Latino’s many classes and workshops for adults, children and families. The bilingual arts and education nonprofit serves as a creative hub for the growing Latino/Hispanic communities in Sarasota and Manatee counties. CreArte Latino’s mission is to be a connector between Latinos/Hispanics and the community at large through arts and education opportunities and events. “This empowering grant gives us the opportunity to expand our educational programming and reach more than 200 students,” says Carolina Franco, the artistic director and president of CreArte Latino. She explains that her organization seeks to address a cultural issue that especially affects young people in the surrounding Latino/Hispanic community. “There can be a lack of knowledge about their roots. Children may not speak Spanish and they may have no idea about their culture. We want to bolster their pride and give them a direct experience of their rich heritage. We are deeply grateful to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support us in this important mission.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Ringling Brothers’ Winter Quarters Shamefully Evicted by Sarasota County Commissioners (Part 4 of 4)

If you missed part one, get caught up HERE. If you missed part two, get caught up HERE. If you missed part three, get caught up HERE. The uniqueness, mystery, glamour, and sense of adventure the Ringling Brothers brought to my old hometown are all gone. And in their place, so many petty deed restrictions that in some neighborhoods, homeowners aren’t allowed to park a lowly pickup in front of their house or even paint their front door red, let alone rig up high wires or trapezes. Satin, sequins, and pink sawdust are history, replaced by couture resort wear and all manner of pretension.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Small But Mighty Transition Sarasota Rescues 39,000 Pounds Of Produce For Those In Need

Transition Sarasota volunteers with the Suncoast Gleaning Project harvest excess or unwanted produce from local farms for distribution to those in need. During the week of May 16, 2022 this small but mighty group rescued over 39,000 pounds of fresh produce to donate to The Food Bank of Manatee, One More Child, and smaller local organizations supporting those in need. That is 39,000 pounds of produce that was eaten and not left to rot in the field or added to landfill. Leaving a trail of veggies, watermelon, and goodwill throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties, some of the produce was delivered by car to elementary food pantries, a youth shelter, a church food pantry, Unique Unity, and more. We look forward to harvesting more produce later this year during the winter growing season. As the importance of taking care of our environment is now critical, projects such as Transition Sarasota’s Suncoast Gleaning Project will continue to make a difference for community resiliency and sustainability.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Manatee#Gardener#Plant Identification#Ifas Extension#Floridians
srqmagazine.com

Manatee County Accepting Applications for Affordable Housing Advisory Board

Manatee County has seven openings for a citizens advisory committee that makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on Affordable Housing Incentives. Board members review the established policies and procedures, ordinances, land development regulations and adopted local government comprehensive plan of the appointing local government and recommend specific actions or initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing while protecting the ability of the property to appreciate in value.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House headed to Lakewood Ranch

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House will fill the final anchor restaurant opening in Waterside Place, it announced Thursday by Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty. The release describes Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House as an "upscale causal dining experience" that offers seafood such as hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters and a "chill seafood tower."
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Affordable Living At Club Wildwood

Older adults in central and east Pasco County are discovering the charming manufactured home community of Club Wildwood in Hudson, which boasts affordable homes, first-class amenities and a five-minute drive to the beach. Club Wildwood is the largest retirement community in north Pasco County, with close to 500 homes. Living...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Receives $2,000,000 Grant in Support of the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion at SMH

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation announced today that Barbara and Gary Rodkin have made a $2 million gift in support of the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion at Sarasota Memorial. The Rodkins’ $2 million donation will be used specifically to support geriatric services at the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion, which is currently under construction on Sarasota Memorial’s Sarasota Campus. The new $71 million pavilion is slated to open in 2023 replacing Sarasota Memorial’s Bayside Center for Behavioral Health with a modern facility that enhances, expands and centralizes care for people affected by mental and behavioral health challenges. The Rodkin’s interest in the geriatric services at the pavilion arose from personal experience. “In his 90s, my father had mental and physical issues, and it was extremely difficult to connect the dots and get the right people to get us the help that was needed,” says Gary. “There was no coordinated care and it really pointed out how much improvement the whole geriatric system needed.”
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch Fills Last Anchor Restaurant Spot

Lakewood Ranch, the nation’s best-selling master-planned community for all ages, recently announced four new tenants for its newest town center, the 36-acre Waterside Place. The retail, dining, and entertainment destination will add Monkee’s at Waterside, Florida Provisions Co., Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House, and Tim’s Wine Market.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
fox13news.com

Three local counties see high levels of COVID-19 spread, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota historic home to be moved to new location

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has announced that the historic Leonard Reid house will be relocated this week to City-owned property in North Sarasota. There, the structure will become the first home for a new Sarasota African American cultural arts center. The Leonard Reid house is named...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy