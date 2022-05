Serving Washtenaw and Livingston Counties, the Dispute Resolution Center (DRC) is one of 17 nonprofits that provide conflict resolution services throughout the state. We were founded in the 1980s, because our state legislature wanted to provide an alternative approach to solving problems in communities. DRC was a pilot site to demonstrate the efficacy of having a community center. We passed the test, and have established a long history in this community. Our center falls under the umbrella of our State Court Administrative Office, an arm of the Michigan Supreme Court, yet, we function independently.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO