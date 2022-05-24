Woodbury welcomes ‘Chime In’ group for free concert

GREENWICH — Lin-Manuel Miranda, the famed composer, singer, actor, lyricist and director behind the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” was forced to cancel his appearance Wednesday night at the Greenwich International Film Festival. But as the adage says — the show must go on. Miranda, who was to...
GREENWICH — How much shade will a proposed seven-story building cast in a central Greenwich neighborhood and what effect that will have on the quality of life there?. That and other questions are being raised about the controversial project, which attracted dozens of interested people at a teleconferenced hearing this week.
With the end of the most recent legislative session, we saw success in stopping bad legislation aimed at eroding local control of zoning. These proposed bills would not have resolved the lack of affordable housing in Connecticut. There is no question that affordable housing is of vital interest to support the economy in Connecticut. We just seek local solutions to address this issue, not state mandates. We also know that the effort to stop such legislation and protect local infrastructure, schools and the environment will need to continue as there will be an ongoing effort to push state mandated zoning legislation in future sessions. Our mission will continue to endeavor to protect local autonomy as well as to continue to strive to attain the 10 percent affordable housing mandate.
GREENWICH — A section of Mason Street south of Fawcett Place in downtown Greenwich was closed Thursday morning after a water main break was reported, town officials said. Police issued a traffic alert in the area shortly before 6:20 a.m.
BRIDGEPORT — Carrieann Quaranta remembers the last words her husband, Danny Quaranta said to her on the evening of May 13 as they got ready for bed. It was the last time Quaranta heard her husband’s voice. Danny Quaranta died in his sleep on May 14, his wife...
GREENWICH — A surge in COVID-19 cases continues in the Greenwich Public Schools as the district reported another 74 new cases on Tuesday among students and staff, according to the district’s online tracker. That is an increase from the 65 cases reported last Friday, bringing the total number...
Saturday morning's FCIAC championship will pit No. 1 versus No. 2, potentially making the winner the GameTimeCT No. 1-ranked team heading into the state tournament. Wilton's semifinal win over Staples on Tuesday pushed the Warriors ahead of the Wreckers into the second spot in the GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Poll.
STAMFORD — For Darcey Trudeau, the thought that her children’s schools could one day be targeted by a shooter is always in the back of her mind. “That little bit of fear that it could happen to your kid never goes away, especially after Sandy Hook,” the Stamford woman said Wednesday.
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Police Department is heading for one of the biggest personnel shortages in its modern history, Police Chief James Heavey told a community gathering Wednesday. Heavey told the Retired Men’s Association the department was down nine officers to 141 because of a number of recent retirements...
OLD SAYBROOK — A local middle school student was arrested Wednesday after threatening to shoot a staff member and “blowing up” the building, officials said. Law enforcement and school officials do not believe there was a genuine threat to the school, students or faculty, Superintendent Jan Perruccio wrote in a letter to the community Wednesday.
Comments / 0