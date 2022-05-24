ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

Woodbury welcomes ‘Chime In’ group for free concert

By Staff reports
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODBURY — The “Friends” of Woodbury Senior Community Center is holding a free concert with Chime In! Music With a Mission, June 5 outdoors at...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
GreenwichTime

Fred Camillo (opinion): The case for local control in Greenwich

With the end of the most recent legislative session, we saw success in stopping bad legislation aimed at eroding local control of zoning. These proposed bills would not have resolved the lack of affordable housing in Connecticut. There is no question that affordable housing is of vital interest to support the economy in Connecticut. We just seek local solutions to address this issue, not state mandates. We also know that the effort to stop such legislation and protect local infrastructure, schools and the environment will need to continue as there will be an ongoing effort to push state mandated zoning legislation in future sessions. Our mission will continue to endeavor to protect local autonomy as well as to continue to strive to attain the 10 percent affordable housing mandate.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodbury, CT
Entertainment
City
Thomaston, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Woodbury, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chime#Community Music#Concert#Free Will#Lawn Chair#Thomaston Savings Bank
GreenwichTime

Old Saybrook middle school student threatened to shoot teacher, blow up building, official says

OLD SAYBROOK — A local middle school student was arrested Wednesday after threatening to shoot a staff member and “blowing up” the building, officials said. Law enforcement and school officials do not believe there was a genuine threat to the school, students or faculty, Superintendent Jan Perruccio wrote in a letter to the community Wednesday.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy