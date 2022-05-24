State Soccer Division II Championships Release Brackets
radiokenai.com
3 days ago
The 2022 ASAA Division II State Soccer Championships, featuring three days of competition at three, different venues, opens competition on Thursday, May 26th and running through Championship Saturday on May 28th. The Kenai Kardinal girls, Peninsula Conference champions, and the Homer Mariners, conference...
In four combined games in the opening round of the 2022 ASAA Division II State Soccer Championships, the Kenai and Soldotna girls and boys combined for only two goals and a single first-round victory earned by the Kenai boys over Ketchikan. Division II Soccer State Championships: Boys First-Round Game Results.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fans of University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball may know Talia Leauanae. The Seawolves’ starting libero just finished her junior year, but instead of heading home to Hawaii after school ended — or to Utah where her husband’s family lives — the couple packed their bags and went halfway around the world to Poland to help out Ukrainian refugees.
Valdez, Alaska — Stephen Spence, of Anchorage, Alaska, took the top spot in the 2022 Valdez STOL Contest in his modified 1956 Cessna 172 Skyhawk. The annual Short TakeOff and Landing Contest was held during the Valdez Fly-In, May 13-15, 2022. Powered by a Lycoming 360 engine with an...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A dramatic drop in Cook Inlet razor clam populations over the last decade has resulted in another year of personal use and sport clamming closures. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced Monday that all eastern Cook Inlet beaches from the mouth of the Kenai River to the southernmost tip of the Homer Spit are closed to clamming, both personal use and sport, in 2022. The release outlines the restrictions lasting from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022.
KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Officials this week intend to reopen a road that has been closed for more than two weeks following a massive landslide that cut off access to the city of Seward from a smaller community. The May 7 slide cut off travel between Lowell Point and...
Thursday's top headlines across the state of Alaska in the daily FastCast. Homer wildfire reaches 13 acres as crews maintain barrier between homes. The Caribou Fire near Homer reached over 13 acres Thursday night but is 20% contained with no immediate threat to nearby homes, according to the Division of Forestry.
UPDATE 05/26/22 5:00 A.M. – Kenai Fire Management Officer Howie Kent provided an update last evening: “This evening fire is holding in the retardant line footprint at approximately 13.3 acres. The twelve smokejumpers will work with the Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew to cut a saw line around the perimeter. With all of the intial attack activity in Alaska the goal is to get the smokejumpers back to Fairbanks tomorrow when it makes sense to get them back in position. Helicopter 3HS is still working but the tankers and fire bosses did great work today boxing the thick timber in and cooling off the flanks and hot areas. Torching was observed today and the trees are really dry. We haven’t had significant rain in over a month. We ask that everyone please follow the burn permit suspensions and other wildfire related advisories in your area. Kachemak Emergency Services responded initially but the fire is located in a remote area. Approximately 27 mostly primary off grid residences are within a mile of the perimeter. With the success of the initial attack and the Fire bosses cooling off the flanks, no evacuations have been necessary. The fire looks to be holding in the footprint when the air tankers left. The goal for tonight is to get saw line aroud and work on mop up. Getting the jumpers back tomorrow is important for the next area that will need them. Pioneer Peak hotshots will remain on the fire securing the edge. A transfer of command between current Incident Commander Keenan Wallace and Kris Baumgartner will occur this evening, allowing Wallace to return to and reset with his helitack module. Currently the cause of the fire is under investigation and reportedly started near a residence. We ask everyone to please share the information about the current burn permit suspension and very dry fuels.”
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Tuesday, a group gathered at the Malamute Drop Zone, an area that typically serves as a training base for paratroopers of the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division. That morning, however, the area was also a memorial, where a growing...
Photo of Virgin Creek Falls courtesy Paxson Woelber. Take advantage of snowmelt in the early summer to see these waterfalls at their peak flow. These 200-foot falls are impressive to view and easy to access. Just north of Eagle River, the trail starts with a climb of about 100 feet elevation gain, then levels out for a one-mile walk to a viewing platform. The trail continues to the base of the falls for those seeking more up-close adventure.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The magnitude 9.2 Great Alaska earthquake that struck Prince William Sound on March 27, 1964, is known as the largest to hit Alaska and the second-largest ever recorded in the world. But, has there been a quake larger than that in Alaska before modern recording stated?
Gov. Mike Dunleavy gave opening remarks on Tuesday morning at the first Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference, a three-day event where hundreds gather to strategize on how to lower energy costs in Alaska, harness renewable energy, and make Alaska energy independent. Conversations about Alaska’s sustainable resources include tidal, geothermal, hydro, solar, wind, and hydrogen. Natural gas also is in the conversation as the energy bridge to get the state there, also included is micronuclear energy.
The Kenai Peninsula Borough, the City of Seward and the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have announced that Lowell Point Road near Seward is slated to open for two lane traffic beginning Friday, May 27, at 12:00 p.m. noon, in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The road will remain open 24 hours a day until Tuesday, May 31st at 8:00 a.m. where the road will close between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm until Thursday, June 2nd, for additional blasting work.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 10,000 customers of Chugach Electric Association were without power Wednesday evening. The company said the power was restored around 11:30 p.m., just over an hour after going out, according to social media posts. According to the Chugach Electric outage map, as many as 13,000 customers...
The City of Soldotna is now accepting grant applications for its Storefront Improvement Program, which aims to promote a thriving economy and an attractive streetscape. The program was created in 2012 and seeks to encourage private investment in the city’s downtown and to beautify the Sterling Highway and Kenai Spur Highway corridors in the City of Soldotna.
The Spenard area of Alaska is known for its eclecticism and diversity amongst its people, businesses, and artistic sensibilities. Long has it been the host of Tommy’s Burger Stop, Chilkoot Charlies, Center Bowl, and more currently The Drip, the city’s first black-owned coffee hut. It’s no wonder that this area specifically also openly celebrates American jazz culture, and has instituted an event to partake in its music. Established in 2008, the Spenard Jazz Fest will celebrate its 15th anniversary in Anchorage this year. Alaska-based musician Yngvil Vant Guttu has been pivotal in the scene for years and will be one of many artists gathering in Spenard to perform on the 4th of June. Here, she and fellow artist Corinthia Rabb help facilitate the discussion on the importance of Jazz on a national scale and a local one to support the culture and the Fest in the heart of Spenard.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Safety in schools is a topic on the minds of many people across America following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas — including families in Alaska. The tragic losses in Texas have sparked discussion as some parents are feeling especially uneasy about sending their kids...
Centennial Park Walking Trail and Campground has, since, reopened after having been closed since May 1 due to beetle kill hazard tree mitigation efforts. A resolution was recently adopted by the Soldotna City Council that would authorize the City Manager to issue an invitation for mitigation efforts on select city properties within close proximity to the city’s campgrounds. It was advised during the time of the closure that the general public avoid using the walking trail and campground.
On Wednesday, May 11th, UAA’s Director of Safety Tim Edwards shared with UAA students and faculty an update on the rise of COVID-19 cases so far this spring. Although masks are to remain optional on all University of Alaska campuses, the city of Anchorage has once again surpassed 200 cases per 100,000 people. As per CDC guidelines, this has moved Anchorage from “low” to “medium” risk in terms of transmission.
Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar, who ran for reelection and won his Anchorage Assembly seat for a second term, is running for state Senate. Dunbar lost his bid for mayor last year, but in April was returned to the Assembly by voters in his Muldoon district. He waited until the redistricting...
Comments / 0