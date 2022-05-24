State Soccer Division II Championships Release Brackets

UPDATE 05/26/22 5:00 A.M. – Kenai Fire Management Officer Howie Kent provided an update last evening: “This evening fire is holding in the retardant line footprint at approximately 13.3 acres. The twelve smokejumpers will work with the Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew to cut a saw line around the perimeter. With all of the intial attack activity in Alaska the goal is to get the smokejumpers back to Fairbanks tomorrow when it makes sense to get them back in position. Helicopter 3HS is still working but the tankers and fire bosses did great work today boxing the thick timber in and cooling off the flanks and hot areas. Torching was observed today and the trees are really dry. We haven’t had significant rain in over a month. We ask that everyone please follow the burn permit suspensions and other wildfire related advisories in your area. Kachemak Emergency Services responded initially but the fire is located in a remote area. Approximately 27 mostly primary off grid residences are within a mile of the perimeter. With the success of the initial attack and the Fire bosses cooling off the flanks, no evacuations have been necessary. The fire looks to be holding in the footprint when the air tankers left. The goal for tonight is to get saw line aroud and work on mop up. Getting the jumpers back tomorrow is important for the next area that will need them. Pioneer Peak hotshots will remain on the fire securing the edge. A transfer of command between current Incident Commander Keenan Wallace and Kris Baumgartner will occur this evening, allowing Wallace to return to and reset with his helitack module. Currently the cause of the fire is under investigation and reportedly started near a residence. We ask everyone to please share the information about the current burn permit suspension and very dry fuels.”

