ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Getting Hosed: A woman fights the city over a water bill she never should have received and wins

By Brad Edwards
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmmGQ_0fo9VyAR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9LXX_0fo9VyAR00
Getting Hosed: A woman takes on the city over bad water billing and wins -- at great cost 06:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Getting Hosed , our exposé on Chicago's bad water billing , has saved consumers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

We also have a database of dozens of you whom we've yet to get to. So we wanted to know - what happens if you take on the City yourself?

CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards – Mr. Water Bill himself – found an inspiring answer.

Every water bill we've looked into in four years is wrong. In our sample set, on average, they inflated more than 80 percent.

And if you want to fight your baloney water bill all yourself, odds are you'll lose. But one extraordinary woman who found herself getting hosed stands out as an exception.

"It's beyond debt collecting," said Deborah Karim. "It's almost like being a financial and credit serial killer."

And Karim may know better than any. She had been embroiled in a near-decade-long fight over a water bill of more than $12,000 that should have been zero.

It all started for Karim in 2013. She fought the Water Department on her own - and won.

She told us her story after seeing our battle to get wrong water bills righted.

"Since I got hosed, I want to expose," Karim said.

Karim suffers from heart disease – which makes her hands waver. But her conviction most assuredly does not.

Karim wrote to Edwards in February. She wrote that she felt like she had been "in a 15-round boxing match."

"I was a real estate investor. 2008 was an economic collapse. All my eggs were in one basket, and it was very, very painful. It's painful now to talk about it," Karim said. "But when the Chicago Water Department shut off the water, we were forced to buy water at the store."

Karim left Chicago in the wake of the financial crisis.

"If you're going to be homeless, Florida is the place to be," she said. "I think it's 80 degrees right now."

And before Karim lost her American dream to foreclosure, the two-flat she owned fell into disrepair.

"No utilities running. Pipes busted. Ceilings caved in. Walls collapsed," she said.

That's right – no utilities, pipes busted. Yet in 2013, the city hit Karim with a water bill for $1,030.02.

So Karim went to court before the Department of Administrative Hearings – like traffic court for water bills.

At her hearing, a judge said the city did not have enough evidence to prove Karim used any water. Note again that she was in Florida, and the pipes were busted.

So it was over, right?

Wrong.

Six years later at a hearing in 2019, a City attorney said, "Because there is evidence that the water was on, the City did bill accordingly."

The City was on Karim again – this time for $12,672.70.

And again, what did Karim say the conditions were at the property for which she was being billed?

"No utilities running. Pipes busted."

So how did this happen? You guessed it. There was an unmetered account involved.

Karim and 180,000 other Chicagoans have unmetered accounts. They are not billed on usage, but often bad guesstimates.

"I think the system is rigged," Karim said.

In Karim's case she was fighting bills that had already been declared bogus six years prior.

It's like the City isn't talking to the City. It's all silos – the Water Department, the Finance Department, the Administrative Hearing Department.

Karim gathered every bill and every shutoff notice – for a file she says documents "eight years of hell." She submitted countless public records - including one for the audio of her 20-13 court victory.

She played that recording for the judge at her new hearing, as a City attorney fought her. At the 2019 administrative hearing, this is what happened:

Karim: "May I play the audio, your honor, that's related?"

City Attorney: "I guess, I would object on relevance."

Judge: "I'll listen to it."

Oh, it was relevant after all.

"I am finding in favor of the respondent and against the City," the judge later said, "and I am dismissing the case."

Karim won, again.

"What we went through probably would have made some people give up," she said.

Indeed most would. For just one trip back from Florida for one court date on Nov. 6 of last year, it cost Karim $1,803.40 between airline tickets, a hotel room, a rental car, and other expenses. And yes, she has receipts.

But Karim did not fly in for a court date just once. All told, she made seven such trips fighting the case.

In all, she spent $12,623.80 for that. The water bill she was fighting was $12,672.70. Subtract the former number from the latter, and what do you have?

$48.90. That's it.

And that's money that was never actually owed in the first place. In reality, Karim spent countless hours – and $12,623.80, with nothing to subtract it from – for a bill that a judge-deemed fake bill.

"And I think – honestly, I think they're making millions over there," Karim said.

Since 2012, the City has netted $127,779,286.22 in judgments, fines, and sanctions – and we don't know many Deborah Karims are in there. We can say, since 2012, of the 138,076 cases called to water bill court, Karim's was one of only 30 to be dismissed.

In the end, Karim didn't really win.

"Stop those settlements for thousands of dollars that you don't owe," Karim said.

And Chicago lost too. It lost Karim - a good citizen who fights for right.

"Fight," she said. "Fight back."

So what about the money Karim lost to win - the $12,000-plus she spent on flights, lodging, and other expenses? Yes, she could get it back - but she'd have to sue to do it. And that would cost - you got it, more money.

Karim is looking for a lawyer to take on her case. If you're that lawyer, let us know.

Comments / 10

Lorita Melvin
2d ago

Chicago should be ashamed and reimburse her travel expenses expeditiously while updating their records for others in the same boat! Awful!

Reply
4
Ghassan Jano
2d ago

Intersting , same our village Burr Ridge. Water bill extremely high near one thousand I have moved from my house and was vacant few months and kept being billed same rate as when was occupueed

Reply(1)
3
Butt Caller
2d ago

I've always said the city are crooks seriously, parking tickets, not doing their pRt as far as cleaning up the city. ,vacant houses should be tended to just as if somebody lived there, what is really going on, who's paying these people for nothing, Oh, my tax dollars!

Reply
2
Related
CBS Chicago

Complaints mount against Chicago's last Black bank: 'It's like the Flintstones'

CHICAGO (CBS/ProPublica) – It's a small bank situated on a tree-lined street on Chicago's South Side. GN Bank stands alone in Illinois as the last Black-owned bank in the state. It stands out for other reasons too. Customers are complaining about problems they're having with the bank. Some even fear losing their homes because of the bank's Stone-Age record-keeping system. Further, the bank is under a federal consent order that noted several deficiencies that need fixing fast.HOW GN BANK CAME TO BEGN Bank used to be called Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISF). It opened in 1934, offering mortgages, homeownership...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago has had most mass shootings in U.S. since 2018 -- what's the solution?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The massacre that killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas is putting the spotlight on gun violence in Chicago. Chicago has the dubious distinction of having the most mass shootings in the U.S. since 2018. But as CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday, the problem is often overlooked – and difficult to solve. From September 2018 to May 24 of this year, data show Chicago has led the nation's cities - with 811 people killed and injured in mass shootings. Cities With Most Mass Shootings - Most...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot raises voice at Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, calls him a 'liar' as he criticizes casino approval process

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot raised her voice at Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) at a City Council meeting Tuesday, calling him a "liar" after he took issue with the casino approval process. Sigcho-Lopez called the approval process "a process that benefits the casino operator at the expense of the city," and said members of the City Council had a duty to refer it. The alderman also accused Mayor Lightfoot's administration of being "more worried about campaign contributions than doing the right thing for the City of Chicago." Lightfoot angrily interrupted Sigcho-Lopez, calling him a "liar." "I will not tolerate you besmirching the hard...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
CBS Chicago

'I'm very upset': Senior citizen fighting tow bill despite having parking permit from HHDC management

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Getting towed is never fun; from the surprise of your missing car to the shock of the bill.A Chicago senior citizen says she went a whole decade without any parking at her building. Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us why she's now fighting a tow – and tears.Shortly into our interview, Elena Elalwan got upset."I have chest pains," she told us, but she wanted to continue telling her story.She's overwhelmed with frustration, because while she's been juggling visits to her sister in hospice, she's also been dealing with a $188 towing bill."Very bad. Very bad, because we're very...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Getting Hosed: East Garfield Park resident $64,000 for water bill; 'There must be a mistake'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- How does a water bill for $200 turn into a $64,000 tab from one bill to the next?It's not the first time the CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered a bloated bill like this as part of CBS 2's Getting Hosed series on bad water bills.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports a family said they don't have much time to figure this out The bill is due this Thursday and they've been frantically trying to get answers for two weeks with no luck. "Well, there must be a mistake."Jazmin Juarez doesn't understand how this bill could be real. CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City officials to address summer safety plans ahead of Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Signs of summer in the city are here, but many are concerned the violence could get worse with Memorial Day weekend.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Supt. David Brown will address summer safety at 9:30 a.m. That new city curfew starts Friday.After a heated debate, the City Council on approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to roll back the citywide curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.Aldermen voted 30-19 to approve the one hour rollback of the curfew hours on weekends, as well as to expand the city's curfew to include 17-year-olds. As it stands, the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#The Water Department
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond Council agrees to support lawsuit calling for election of superior court judges

A lawsuit aiming to change the way judges are selected in some of Indiana's largest counties is gathering support. Currently, 88 counties elect their superior court judges directly. But in Lake, Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties, they're selected by the governor from a pool of candidates created by a judicial nominating commission. Voters only have the option to retain or reject them, when their term ends.
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago expected to move to "high risk" for COVID-19 on Friday, but no return to mask or vaccine mandates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago likely will move into the "high risk" level for COVID-19 on Friday, although city officials said that will not mean a return to mask or vaccine mandates, as hospitalizations from the virus remain low."We are not reinstating the mask or vaccine requirement mandates, because the health system in Chicago remains stable," Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Ken Meyer said.Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said, with COVID-19 cases still rising in Chicago, the city is expected to move into the CDC's high COVID-19 community level on Friday.Chicago is currently...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man and father charged in Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man, caught on camera wearing a "Trump 2020" flag as a cape, and his father, who is from Utah, have been arrested for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.Matthew Bokoski and his father, Bradley Bokoski, both have been charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; entering and remaining in a restricted building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol.According to the charges, the two entered the Capitol through the Senate Parliamentarian door around 2:45 p.m. as a crowd of hundreds...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Chicago, suburbs, collar counties now at high community risk level for COVID-19, CDC says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added 15 Illinois counties to the high community risk level for COVID-19 – including Chicago, suburban Cook County, and the collar counties. The announcement came before a long holiday weekend was set to begin.The counties now on the high community level are Cook County – apparently including both the city of Chicago and suburban Cook County – as well as DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, and Grundy counties. Boone, Lee, and Winnebago counties in Northern Illinois, and Fulton, Knox, Henderson, Mason, Peoria, and Tazewell counties downstate, are also on the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago groups want Mayor Lightfoot to focus on violence prevention programs instead of curfews

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sixty-five community groups are demanding Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot change how the city addresses the increase in gun violence during the summer.Organizations like A Just Harvest and the Chicago Community Bond Fund want Chicago to re-think its response to violence. They said tougher curfews and more police won't stop the problem. Instead of focusing on the aftermath, they want the city to look at programs to stop the shooting before it starts."We want our city to invest in the things that actually work and address root causes: stable housing, not more incarceration," said Briana Payton of the Chicago Community Bond Fund.So far this year, Chicago police have responded to nearly 900 shooting incidents. That's actually down 15% from the same time last year.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

Chicago’s first casino is being billed as a pension solution. But it won’t be enough.

A Chicago casino passed Wednesday, with city officials touting it as a way to pay for the retirements of city workers. “This revenue source in my opinion, is probably one of the last larger pieces of revenue that we will be afforded – short of increasing the property taxes – to meet these [pension] obligations,” said Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th Ward, one of the 41 aldermen who voted in favor of the casino.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Spa in Park Ridge collecting gently used clothes for residents displaced by condo fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's an effort to gather gently used clothes for nearly 200 residents chased from their homes by a fire in Park Ridge.The fire in a condo building started around 11 a.m. Tuesday night. Five people including a firefighter were injured.Investigation into the fire Is ongoing - but it is believed to be accidental.If you would like to donate your gently used clothing for the residents, donations can be dropped off at "Beautifully New" on 600 W. Talcott Rd. in Park Ridge.
PARK RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Lawsuit claims 13-year-old boy had his hands up when a CPD officer shot him in the back

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the back by a Chicago police officer last week in the South Austin neighborhood is suing the city, claiming her son had raised his hands to surrender when he was shot.The mother is also demanding that video of the incident be released to the public.The lawsuit, which identifies the boy only as "A.G.," said the shooting is proof that there is a "widespread pattern and practice of using excessive force, including deadly force, against African Americans" within the Chicago Police Department. The lawsuit called the seventh grader the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man points gun at TV news crew during live report in River North

Chicago police are trying to track down a man who apparently pointed a gun at a TV news crew during a live broadcast in River North on Wednesday morning. It happened live on Fox 32 as reporter Joanie Lum broadcast for the morning news. A screen grab tweeted by @CPD1617Scanner shows the man pointing an object at the camera around 7:06 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
77K+
Followers
25K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy