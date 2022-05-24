Clocker's Corner - Pocatello Downs results

POCATELLO – Pocatello Downs presented one of the nicest race programs in many years on Sunday with a 13-race program, complete with finals in a $48,000 Futurity, a $28,000 final in a Derby, three divisions of Maiden Frolics, the Spring Pocatello Championship and an eight-horse field of Thoroughbreds....
The Boise Hawks spoiled the Chukars' season season opener on Wednesday, scoring four first-inning runs on the way to an 11-3 win at Melaleuca Field. Boise had 13 hits off of four Chukars pitchers. Starter Daniel Silva struck out five in three innings but took the loss after allowing four runs (two earned).
THOMAS — One of the more accomplished distance runners at Snake River High School, Keegan McCraw, recently signed a letter of intent to run both track and cross country at the College of Southern Idaho. Currently the second fastest 3200 meter runner in Snake River High School history, McCraw...
EAGLE — In as much as it’s possible, Jamey Higham, the new president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, has potatoes in his blood. Higham, who in February took over leadership of the commission that promotes the state’s most famous product, was born and raised in Shelley, the epicenter of potato production in Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A great atmosphere for opening night at Melaleuca Field was unceremoniously silenced by the Boise Hawks Wednesday in a season-opening 11-3 blowout loss by the Chukars. It all started with a four-run first inning from the Hawks. Tyler Jorgenson got Boise on the board with...
The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation (SEIPF) Inc. is searching for the "Face of Pride" 2022!
Bring your best talent (5 minutes maximum), your personal/professional biography, and a completed application (available upon request) to The Warehouse, home of the Westside Players, 1009 S. 2nd Ave in Pocatello from 7-9 p.m.
During the audition, you will interact with the selection committee and present your talent.
The winner will serve as the emcee for the Pride event on August 27, 2022 and play a prominent role in the SEIPF events the 26th-28th, including a sponsor reception, kickoff event, and brunch on Sunday. They may be asked to participate in other events as they occur through the remainder of 2022.
For more information and the application, please contact the SEIPF at info@southeastidahopridefoundation.org or message us on Facebook at Facebook.com/SEIPF.
I have so much respect for wildlife photographers. I absolutely love to go through their work and see what they're getting to see in places like Yellowstone or the Grand Tetons, at least here in Wyoming. It takes a lot of skill and patience that I don't have in that particular field, so I have a lot of respect for what they can do. Especially on how they can get in position where they're safe from the wildlife but close enough to get a great shot.
Jared Fuhriman, the longtime Idaho Falls police officer and former two-term mayor who died Sunday at age 60 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, is being honored this week by the city flying flags at half-mast. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, at the Idaho...
THOMAS – One hundred and forty-five seniors gathered at Snake River High School’s recently renovated gymnasium Wednesday to be honored as graduates of the high school this year. Many of the seniors, including 18 who were being honored as valedictorians and three more who were named as salutatorians,...
A Rigby High School senior made state history this year, by earning two separate Seals of Biliteracy; the first student to accomplish this since the Seal of Biliteracy program was implemented last year. Kate Darrington, according to Jefferson Joint School District #251 ESL Coordinator Todd Zollinger, is a native English...
POCATELLO — Sundt Construction and its joint venture partner Cannon Builders were recently awarded the Interstate 86 (I-86) and Interstate 15 (I-15) System Interchange reconstruction project for the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) near Pocatello.
“We are all extremely excited to have been awarded this major project and team with Cannon,” said Thiago Bezerra, Sundt’s senior project manager. “This is a big step forward for us in this region, and we are looking forward to partnering with ITD to build this significant project in Eastern Idaho.”
In recognizing the Memorial Day Holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the June 1 edition. Deadline for the Star Plus will be 4 p.m. on May 25. For The Jefferson Star, all legal and classified ads and editorial content will also be due at 10 a.m. on May 26. The Jefferson Star Office will be closed on Monday, May 30.
POCATELLO — Gate City Coffee is set to open in Historic Downtown Pocatello on June 1.
Bill and Elaine Kelvie began the process of opening the business in early February.
Bill said the two have spent the last few months remodeling the building at 320 W. Center St. They have incorporated many pictures of Historic Downtown Pocatello in their shop.
DAYTON — Three 2022 seniors started their final day of school on May 19 with a stroll through West Side High School on horseback. Ryker Love and his friend Colby Bowles started the tradition of riding their horses to school on the last day of the school year four years ago, and friends have joined in. Love’s father, Gene, has obliged the tradition with complimentary pickup of the horses once the boys reach school.
The Idaho Transportation Department has accepted a $111.9 million winning bid by Sundt-Cannon, a joint venture, to rebuild the I-86/I-15 system interchange at Pocatello.
IDAHO FALLS — The owners of a local feedlot accused of animal abuse and neglect declined to comment about the situation Wednesday when EastIdahoNews.com visited the property. The large lot off East Kathleen Street near Sage Lakes Golf Course is owned by Roberto and Trinidad Zamora, according to the...
