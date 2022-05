UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny has confirmed to Connect-Bridgeport that all three suspects are now in custody. The suspects were apprehended as a result, according to WDTV, of a pursuit that began in Harrison County and made its way into Bridgeport and went into Marion County that led to both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Marion County to be shut down where the vehicle being chased crashed. Traffic has since resumed.

