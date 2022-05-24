Blackfoot boys soar at 4A state track and field

RAFT RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters spent hours working to extinguish a fire that destroyed a large home in the Raft River area Tuesday afternoon. According to the Burley City Fire Department, their crews were called out to assist at around 2 p.m. for a fire on Yale Road to a multistory house on fire. The Malta and Declo fire departments had already been on scene. Roughly 20 firefighters worked to get the fire under control and out; a total of five fire trucks and four water trucks responded. Burley Fire said crews didn't leave the scene until after 7 p.m. No one had been at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The address is listed as part of the Raft River Sod company.

BURLEY, ID ・ 23 HOURS AGO