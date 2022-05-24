ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Candace Parker makes Time Magazine list of 100 Most Influential People of 2022

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kveBS_0fo9Usyi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6bSz_0fo9Usyi00
Candace Parker makes Time Magazine list of 100 Most Influential People of 2022 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The accolades continue to roll in for Candace Parker – a day after she became the oldest player ever to make a triple-double in WNBA history when the Sky took on and beat the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

Time Magazine has now named the two-time WNBA MVP and six-time All-Star as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022 .

Three-time NBA champion, Chicago native, and onetime Bull Dwyane Wade wrote the entry for Parker .

"As a fellow athlete and a fellow parent, I admire what she's accomplished and how she has taken her daughter all over the world while playing to provide for her family," Wade wrote in part. "Her commitment is unparalleled, as are her insights: through her work as an NBA commentator, she always offers me a different way to think about the game."

Wade added: "So many young women watching Candace are seeing how she's living out loud and achieving greatness."

This comes after The Associated Press named Parker its 2021 Female Athlete of the Year.

Parker is looking for WNBA title number three this season.

She and her teammates will get their rings for last season's championship before Tuesday's home game with the Indiana Fever.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

WNBA championship banner raised for Sky

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The season is less than a month old, and the Chicago Sky didn't need a reminder that they're coming off their first-ever WNBA title. But they got one anyway on Tuesday before their game against the Indiana Fever. Candace Parker was joined by her son and daughter as she and the rest of the Sky collected their rings in a pregame ceremony. The Sky also commemorated their first-ever title with a championship banner. It was an electric atmosphere for the pregame celebration. Azura Stevens was a key part of the title run, and was thrilled for one last victory celebration. "It's surreal – I mean, nothing will replace the moment when we actually won, but it's a reminder of what we were able to do last year, and honestly, a reminder of what we want to do this year. So this is like a lot of memories flashing back," she said before the ceremony. It's awesome to be able to celebrate it, and I know a lot of us have our families here. This will be awesome, special, and all the things." The Sky went on to beat the Fever 95-90.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

"Ike and Me" shares stories of former sportscaster Rich King and cameraman Richard Issac during historic moments in news and sports

CHICAGO (CBS) – Rich king and intrepid cameraman 'Ike' Isaac have spent a combined century chronicling and capturing some of the most historic moments in Chicago news and sports history. The former WGN colleagues have teamed up for another assignment, but this time they're telling their stories on the pages of a new book, instead of on TV.Issac: Man, what you got me into?King: Get used to the camera, baby! He's been behind the camera, now he's in front of the camera"Richard Isaac, commonly known as "Ike" has spent nearly 50 years looking into a camera lens. Now, his longtime...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Sky top Indiana Fever after being honored for championship

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists, Azura Stevens added 15 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 95-90 on Tuesday night. Parker, coming off her second career triple-double on Sunday, also had three steals and three blocks while shooting 6 for 9 from the field. Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Chicago (4-2). Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley each scored 12 and Dana Evans had 10 points. Stevens beat the third-quarter buzzer with a basket in the lane to give Chicago a 70-65 lead. After Kelsey Mitchell pulled Indiana within 93-90 with 21.8 seconds left, Vandersloot sank two free throws to seal it. Mitchell scored 25 points for Indiana (2-7), which has lost five games in a row. Victoria Vivians had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Emily Engstler recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Mitchell and Vivians each scored 10 points in the first half to help Indiana take a 49-42 lead at the break. The Fever shot 52.6% in the first half and finished at 42%. The Chicago Sky players and coaches were honored before the game with a championship ring and banner ceremony.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood chef David Fuller lives his dream to get his greens to a national audiences

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the city's south side..to the national stage.A chef and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher is accomplishing a long time dream, all while inspiring his students. As CBS 2's Steven Graves explains,  it's part of a journey spanning more than two decades."That's cabbage and this is straight collards."  If you are a fan of the soul food dish collard greens or not, chef David Fuller will try to convince you he has the "World's Greatest.""Take a traditional staple and made it heathier." No meat cooked into this dish. It is all about the seasoning. Whether it be in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
CBS Chicago

Northwestern women's lacrosse team heads to Final Four for third time straight

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern Wildcats women's lacrosse team is hoping the third time is the charm, as they had to Baltimore for their third straight trip to the Final Four. The fourth-seeded Wildcats haven't won it all since 2012. The first step in hopes of changing that is beating top-seed North Carolina on Friday. "It's always a motivator. You carry it with you. It hurts, and it's hard, and it's never easy to lose. But on a big stage, it's even harder – and it drives you with everything that you do," said Head Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller, "and so I think this group has the experience, I think they have the readiness, and they're excited for the opportunity." The game against North Carolina begins at 2 p.m. Friday.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

White Sox lose to Red Sox by more than double the score

CHICAGO (AP) — Trevor Story kept up his hot hitting with a three-run homer and four RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox 16-7 Thursday night to take two of three from Chicago.Story has seven homers and 21 RBIs in his last seven games, raising his season totals to nine homers and 32 RBIs.Alex Verdugo had pair of doubles among four hitsfor Boston, which outscored Chicago 33-13 in the series. The Red Sox opened with a 16-3 win and followed with a 3-1 loss.Kevin Plawecki pinch hit for Story in the ninth and hit a two-run homer...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Wolves fall to Milwaukee Admirals in first loss all postseason

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves were hoping to close out the Milwaukee Admirals with a series sweep in the AHL playoffs – but no such luck Wednesday night. The Admirals had three power-play goals, and the Wolves couldn't compete. As noted in the Wolves' game recap, Rocco Grimaldi scored Milwaukee's first power-play goal in the second period. Cole Smith struck again later in the period. Wolves forwards Jack Drury and Josh Leivo scored in the third period. But the Admirals ultimately won 4-2. This was the Wolves' first loss all postseason. There will be a Game 4 Friday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Cubs lose to Reds in game with tense ending, as Cincinnati's Joey Votto yells at Rowan Wick

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered and tripled, then shouted at Cubs reliver Rowan Wick during a tense ending to the Cincinnati Reds' 4-3 win over Chicago on Wednesday night.Votto had a solo homer in the second inning off Kyle Hendricks (2-5) and a two-run triple in the third as Cincinnati ended a two-game skid.Wick brushed back the 16-year veteran in the eighth, then walked him. Votto barked at Wick as he made his way to first base, and he also had words for Chicago's dugout.An inning later, Reds reliever Hunter Strickland plunked Patrick Wisdom. Cubs manager David Ross was...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Candace Parker
CBS Chicago

DePaul track and field athletes getting ready for NCAA Regionals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five DePaul track and field athletes are heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete in the NCAA regionals this week, with the hopes of earning a bid to next week's nationals.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught up with several of the stars before they jetted out of town."It's like, I'm here. Like, I'm actually here. I worked my butt off to get here." Junior sprinter Jarel Terry soaking in the moment as he prepares for his first trip to the NCAA outdoor regionals. That after Terry gave DePaul its track and field moment of the year at the Big...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

White Sox get clobbered by Red Sox for fourth loss in seven games

CHICAGO (AP) —CHICAGO (AP) — Trevor Story and Christian Vazquez each hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as the Boston Red Sox set season highs in runs and hits in a 16-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.Story's homer off Dylan Cease capped a four-run first inning. Vazquez hit a three-run shot off Matt Foster to highlight a six-run sixth. Kike Hernandez hit Cease's first pitch for a homer, and Rafael Devers led off the fourth with a homer off Jose Ruiz as the Red Sox extended their winning streak to six games.The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cubs lead 3-0 in second, but end up losing to Reds by factor of four

CINCINNATI (AP) — After getting a cortisone shot and a few days off, Kyle Farmer helped power the Cincinnati Reds to their highest-scoring game in 23 years.Farmer homered twice, had four hits and tied his career high with five RBIs in a 20-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Thursday."I was hurting pretty bad in Toronto, but I'm just glad it's gone now," said Farmer, who had missed four games. "Had to take some time off, get a shot and have some rest and recovery."Nick Senzel also had four hits, and Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham and Albert Almora Jr. had...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Chicago

Burger's homer off Hill lifts White Sox over Red Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger hit a three-run homer off Rich Hill, Lucas Giolito overcame a shaky first inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Red Sox 3-1 Wednesday night to end Boston's six-game winning streak.The White Sox won for the fourth time in six games and moved over .500 to 22-21.Burger, recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Charlotte after Luis Robert was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, hit an 0-2 breaking pitch in the fifth inning that traveled an estimated 444 feet.Giolito (3-1) threw 27 pitches in the first but still allowed fewer than two runs for the fourth...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Time Magazine#Wnba#Sky#The Washington Mystics#The Associated Press
CBS Chicago

Complaints mount against Chicago's last Black bank: 'It's like the Flintstones'

CHICAGO (CBS/ProPublica) – It's a small bank situated on a tree-lined street on Chicago's South Side. GN Bank stands alone in Illinois as the last Black-owned bank in the state. It stands out for other reasons too. Customers are complaining about problems they're having with the bank. Some even fear losing their homes because of the bank's Stone-Age record-keeping system. Further, the bank is under a federal consent order that noted several deficiencies that need fixing fast.HOW GN BANK CAME TO BEGN Bank used to be called Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISF). It opened in 1934, offering mortgages, homeownership...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago has had most mass shootings in U.S. since 2018 -- what's the solution?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The massacre that killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas is putting the spotlight on gun violence in Chicago. Chicago has the dubious distinction of having the most mass shootings in the U.S. since 2018. But as CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday, the problem is often overlooked – and difficult to solve. From September 2018 to May 24 of this year, data show Chicago has led the nation's cities - with 811 people killed and injured in mass shootings. Cities With Most Mass Shootings - Most...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hosting $200,000 grocery giveaway Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting a $200,000 grocery giveaway Wednesday morning. Wilson will provide $25 coupons per person for groceries at participating Cermak Fresh Market and Pete's Market locations. The Cermak Fresh Market  locations include: The Pete's Market locations include: The mayoral candidate has now hosted three gas giveaways.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Children's Choir set to make 'triumphant return' to Millennium Park, but with awareness of loss

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just after the Robb Elementary School massacre that left 19 children dead in Uvalde, Texas, the Chicago Children's Choir will return to Millennium Park after a three-year hiatus – with their show "Paint the Town Red." As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Wednesday night, the performance takes on a new meaning in the wake of the violence. "This is Chicago," said Chicago Children's Choir President Josephine Lee. "This is the best of Chicago." She was referring to our city's youth, as they sang a gospel choir song in our city's park, Millennium Park,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invokes Chicago violence, dismisses 'quote-"real"' gun laws

UVALDE, Texas (CBS Chicago/CBS News) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invoked Chicago unflatteringly Wednesday afternoon as he said stricter gun control was not the answer in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre. "There are, quote, 'real' gun laws in Chicago," Abbott said at a news conference. "I hate to say this, but there are more people who are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas, and we need to realize that people who think that, 'Well, maybe if we just implement tougher gun laws, it's going to solve it,' Chicago and LA and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Coffee Lab in Evanston connecting coffee and culture

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Coffee Lab in north suburban Evanston is serving more than coffee and pastries/The specialty coffee shop on Noyes Street, near Northwestern University, focuses on community. "It's really is a safe space that people feel comfortable in," co-ownerJay Kim said. "It's the best, it's the best."And that's just the vibe co-owners and best friends Kim and Daniel Quino want.They help the community connect with other cultures, including their own. One of the ways is through their food.They offer international coffee blends found all around the world, from Indonesia to Evanston and incorporate special drinks inspired by favors from their childhood. Their coffee...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Schwindel hits 2 homers, Cubs power past Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch five effective innings, and the Chicago Cubs rolled past the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 on Tuesday night.Schwindel has three homers in the first two games of Chicago's four-game series at Cincinnati. The Cubs have hit a major league-leading 19 homers since May 14, going deep in 10 of 11 games.Stroman (2-4) needed 37 pitches to get through the first, allowing four singles and two runs to the first five batters. But he cruised after that,...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Chicago

Willis Tower unveils $500 million makeover with updates to the Skydeck

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been the tallest building in Chicago since it went up in the 1970's.But on Monday, the Willis Tower is showing off its new makeover, celebrating its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting by Chicago Mayor Lightfoot.It's all to show off its $500 million renovation. The five-year makeover of the 110-story building includes a five-level area with shops and restaurants.The building was also updated to be more environmentally friendly, including a new rooftop public park that's also home to several bee colonies."We had a vision when we began to reimagine Willis Tower as more than just an office building, as a place that connected people. That would become a thriving, energetic hub of the neighborhood and the city," David Moore, Senior VP, EQ Office.The Skydeck also got an update to thrill its millions of visitors each year. Next month, a permanent art installation will open a food hall opens in the summer and in the fall, a new restaurant opens.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
77K+
Followers
25K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy