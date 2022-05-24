Blackfoot wrestling presents annual smoker Wednesday

THOMAS — One of the more accomplished distance runners at Snake River High School, Keegan McCraw, recently signed a letter of intent to run both track and cross country at the College of Southern Idaho. Currently the second fastest 3200 meter runner in Snake River High School history, McCraw...
The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation (SEIPF) Inc. is searching for the "Face of Pride" 2022!
Bring your best talent (5 minutes maximum), your personal/professional biography, and a completed application (available upon request) to The Warehouse, home of the Westside Players, 1009 S. 2nd Ave in Pocatello from 7-9 p.m.
During the audition, you will interact with the selection committee and present your talent.
The winner will serve as the emcee for the Pride event on August 27, 2022 and play a prominent role in the SEIPF events the 26th-28th, including a sponsor reception, kickoff event, and brunch on Sunday. They may be asked to participate in other events as they occur through the remainder of 2022.
For more information and the application, please contact the SEIPF at info@southeastidahopridefoundation.org or message us on Facebook at Facebook.com/SEIPF.
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This past weekend, Riverside Golf Course in Pocatello hosted the Southeast Idaho Amateur Tournament. The two-day tournament featured close to 100 competitors with five different divisions depending on skill level. Here is a list of all of the winners:. G: Gross (Player's Overall Score) N: Net...
The Boise Hawks spoiled the Chukars' season season opener on Wednesday, scoring four first-inning runs on the way to an 11-3 win at Melaleuca Field. Boise had 13 hits off of four Chukars pitchers. Starter Daniel Silva struck out five in three innings but took the loss after allowing four runs (two earned).
Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
POCATELLO — After remaining a family business for about eight decades, the Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center will soon change hands.
Deleta has been operated by the same family for five generations, but the current owners, Art and Jackie Foulger, are preparing to hang up the skates for good after about 30 years and retire.
The couple told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday that they will continue to...
THOMAS – One hundred and forty-five seniors gathered at Snake River High School’s recently renovated gymnasium Wednesday to be honored as graduates of the high school this year. Many of the seniors, including 18 who were being honored as valedictorians and three more who were named as salutatorians,...
DAYTON — Three 2022 seniors started their final day of school on May 19 with a stroll through West Side High School on horseback. Ryker Love and his friend Colby Bowles started the tradition of riding their horses to school on the last day of the school year four years ago, and friends have joined in. Love’s father, Gene, has obliged the tradition with complimentary pickup of the horses once the boys reach school.
A Rigby High School senior made state history this year, by earning two separate Seals of Biliteracy; the first student to accomplish this since the Seal of Biliteracy program was implemented last year. Kate Darrington, according to Jefferson Joint School District #251 ESL Coordinator Todd Zollinger, is a native English...
POCATELLO — Gate City Coffee is set to open in Historic Downtown Pocatello on June 1.
Bill and Elaine Kelvie began the process of opening the business in early February.
Bill said the two have spent the last few months remodeling the building at 320 W. Center St. They have incorporated many pictures of Historic Downtown Pocatello in their shop.
...
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A great atmosphere for opening night at Melaleuca Field was unceremoniously silenced by the Boise Hawks Wednesday in a season-opening 11-3 blowout loss by the Chukars. It all started with a four-run first inning from the Hawks. Tyler Jorgenson got Boise on the board with...
RAFT RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters spent hours working to extinguish a fire that destroyed a large home in the Raft River area Tuesday afternoon. According to the Burley City Fire Department, their crews were called out to assist at around 2 p.m. for a fire on Yale Road to a multistory house on fire. The Malta and Declo fire departments had already been on scene. Roughly 20 firefighters worked to get the fire under control and out; a total of five fire trucks and four water trucks responded. Burley Fire said crews didn't leave the scene until after 7 p.m. No one had been at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The address is listed as part of the Raft River Sod company.
SHELLEY – It was a class of 157 strong that gathered before friends, family and well wishers at Shelley High School Tuesday as the class of 2022 was presented by Principal Burke Davis to the Shelley Board of Trustees as having met all the requirements of the Idaho State School Board and the Shelley School District for graduation.
Jared Fuhriman, the longtime Idaho Falls police officer and former two-term mayor who died Sunday at age 60 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, is being honored this week by the city flying flags at half-mast. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, at the Idaho...
(ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues its mission to bring temples to members across the world. Each temple is considered sacred and allows members to learn more about the religion as well as make covenants. Open house. The Praia Cape Verde Temple opened its...
An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly kidnapped her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and brought her to Idaho Falls. Jennifer Krysta Dial Estrada, 32, did not have custody rights over the victim, who was living with her father. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.
