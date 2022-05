Mr. Randall, I truly have no idea why my letter published on May 11 caused such an angry response from you. That was the letter I had to edit because it was over 250 words, and nowhere can I find references critical of women. Let me reiterate: Both Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Justice Amy Coney Barrett are brilliant women, and in my opinion, Justice Jackson is still more qualified than is Justice Barrett to serve the Supreme Court. I also maintain that Justice Barrett was selected for her stance on Roe v. Wade.

