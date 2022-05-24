ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Conchs advance to Final Four with first-ever region championship

By By RON COOKE Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

It was a night that family, friends, fans and the Key West High School softball team will remember forever.

This Lady Conchs team did what no other has done in the 28-year history of the program — won the Region 4-4A Championship.

With the regional title, Key West (19-3-1) advanced to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A Softball State Championship Final Four.

They are scheduled to play Region 3-4A champions, the Lake Wales Highlanders (20-7-0), at noon on Thursday, May 26, in Clermont, Florida.

Going into the playoffs, no one knew how it would pan out for the Lady Conchs. In past years, there were teams that knocked them out of the regionals.

But this year there were no American Heritages nor Coral Spring Charters. Actually, the Lady Conchs are one of those powerhouse teams with all the components that could get them to the state title.

And they had little problem getting to this point, with a second consecutive District 16-4A Championship, a 2-0 win over St. Brendan.

In the three state tournament games, the Lady Conchs mercy-ruled all three opponents. First it was LaBelle in a 15-2 ending in the region quarterfinal. Against Bonita Springs in the region semi, Key West stopped it early, 11-1, and took the regional title with another 11-1 ending, this time against St. Brendan.

The Lady Conchs have ridden the arm of sophomore pitcher Chloe Gilday with four complete postseason games. She yielded four runs on 11 hits, two bases on balls and struck out 26 en route to four victories.

The modest sophomore gave all the credit to her teammates.

“It’s not really me, it’s a team thing. I wouldn’t be able to do it without the rest of the team behind me because those pitches I do give, if they hit it, they are there to get them,” said Gilday. “Like you saw today, they only got like two hits. I wouldn’t be able to do it without my team.”

Gilday was correct. It was the second consecutive game they have been flawless on defense, with more web-gem catches from sophomore leftfielder Scarlet Niles.

It all began in the first inning against the Sabres. The Lady Conchs scored three in the first and built a 11-0 lead, but St. Brendan pushed a run across home plate in the top of five. The 10 runs were all the Conchs need for three-straight mercy-rule victories.

At the plate, the seniors had the hot bats. Yahaira Williams doubled two times for two RBI; Isabella Perez hammered a two-base hit and two base hits to plate a pair of runs, Madison Gonzalez singled twice and Marina Goins doubled home two. Juniors Miesha Hernandez drilled three base hits and with a single was Caroline Smith and Ty Cervantes.

After the last out, the team rushed Gilday, but the celebrations was cut short. The school had to take care of the seven seniors who missed the formal Investitures; they donned their white gowns and assembled at the pitcher’s circle for their ceremony.

It was a special celebration for the hundreds of fans who stuck around for the senior festivities.

Normally stoic head coach Jason Garcia was overflowing with emotions after the game. When he started the job as the eighth head coach, he said their goal was to win a state championship.

They are two games away from making it a reality.

“When we took over, Erik (Snow) and I, we said we were going to change the attitude of the whole program — building a team to make it to states. COVID came through and messed us up; that team had a really good chance to go. But, hey, the girls put the work in,” stated Garcia. “Everybody from Angela Niles, Lauren Klitenick, Makenzie Cohen, Kendall Snow, to Madison Garcia to Ashley Grimanelis, to Jade Castillo and now this group here. It is phenomenal that I am a part of it. I’m just proud to be part of this whole softball community and this team. It’s not done yet. I don’t want to get choked up. We’ve got work to do. When we started in August, our goal was to win a state championship. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Snow was also overwhelmed.

“Right now, I don’t think it has hit me yet. I mean, we’re actually going to the state championship, the final four. We’re going to Clermont,” yelled Snow. “These girls have worked hard for many years, they have given their blood, sweat and tears. That’s all we can ask for, and they did it for us. They wanted it as bad as we did, and they got it.”

roncooke@bellsout.net

