Relics stolen from church in Collier County

By Zach Barrett
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County church is praying stolen ancient Roman artifacts that used to belong to the church are returned after vanishing earlier this month.

According to the Dioceses of Venice, nine relics within one reliquary were taken in mid May from the Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Golden Gate.

Some of the stolen relics include a piece of Jesus Christs’ true cross , a piece of the Holy Sepulchre, a piece of St. Joseph’s clothing, a piece of the Virgin Mary’s veil, and bone fragments from six saints.

The diocese says all the relics are labelled in Latin and feature a special authentication seal. They said the items were already established in the church when the current Pastor took over.

Ivette Pantoja attended the St. Elizabeth Seton School and lives near the campus. She said prior to the theft in early May, parishioners came out in droves to view the items and pray over them.

“If you want to pray on them you can pray on them, there’s supposed to be some kind of healing along with these relics,” said Pantoja. “You could see people with their rosary beads and pictures of family.”

It’s unknown how thieves managed to come away with the artifacts. Church leaders said they’re praying the relics are returned while neighbors wonder who would have the gall to steal from God himself.

“Really? To take from a church? That’s pretty low,” said Pantoja.

If you have any information regarding the relics whereabouts, call the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church at 239-455-3900.

