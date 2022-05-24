Car plows through Vanderbilt Beach entrance

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver plowed through the entrance of Vanderbilt Beach Monday morning.

According to Collier County Parks and Recreation, the incident happened early Monday morning. The unidentified driver drove over the beach’s flag pole, a bench bench and boardwalk.

The out of control driver caused damage near the end of Vanderbilt Road in Naples at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the driver was in a Nissan during the incident.

It is currently unknown if the driver suffered any injuries; however, no other injuries were reported by CCSO.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.