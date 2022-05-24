ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Car plows through Vanderbilt Beach entrance

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver plowed through the entrance of Vanderbilt Beach Monday morning.

According to Collier County Parks and Recreation, the incident happened early Monday morning. The unidentified driver drove over the beach’s flag pole, a bench bench and boardwalk.

The out of control driver caused damage near the end of Vanderbilt Road in Naples at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the driver was in a Nissan during the incident.

It is currently unknown if the driver suffered any injuries; however, no other injuries were reported by CCSO.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers woman faces child neglect charge after arrest in ‘filthy’ apartment

A Fort Myers woman faces a child neglect charge after officers intervening in a domestic dispute say they found her with a newborn in a “filthy” apartment Wednesday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers were called to an unidentified Fort Myers apartment complex around 6:30...
NBC Miami

Home Cameras Capture Man Dragging, Kidnapping Woman in Hialeah

Home security video outside of a Hialeah home captured an argument gone too far. The incident happened Monday evening and began when the suspect and victim argued over money issues, according to Hialeah Police. In the video, a man is heard slapping a woman on camera, then he’s seen grabbing...
HIALEAH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed after pickup truck overturns in Lehigh Acres

A man was killed after his pickup truck overturned off Homestead Road South in Lehigh Acres on Monday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 63-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was traveling south on Homestead Road South around 5 p.m. when it traveled off the roadway right, entered the grass shoulder and overturned. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

On the spot offers will be made at job fair in Fort Myers Wednesday

The Joblink 2022 Job Fair in South Fort Myers with companies like Amazon, Hope Healthcare, and Lee County Schools attending. There will be at least 28 featured employers attending the Fort Myers event on Wednesday. The job fair, sponsored by the City of Sanibel, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s at the Drury Hotel and Conference Center at 9950 University Plaza Dr.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

Coral Gables resident says city’s automatic license plate recognition cameras are a constitutional violation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When Raul Mas drives around his hometown of Coral Gables, he knows he’s being watched and recorded. “These cameras operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year day or night,” Mas said. “It doesn’t matter and those images are being stored for three years.” He’s talking about the ALPR or Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras. There are 14 stationary, three portable and two mounted in patrol cars in Coral Gables. “I don’t have any criminal background, criminal record. That I know of, I’m not under any criminal suspicious. Yet, the government knows where I am,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples man launches The Farm Stand gourmet food store in Bonita Springs

A new gourmet store offers a taste of specialty food products in Southwest Florida. The Farm Stand launched this spring and hosts its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at 11308 Bonita Beach Road SE, Suite 105, in Bonita Springs. The grand opening this weekend will feature tastings of wines and craft beer, as well as the sampling of products owner David McCone makes himself — such as pimento cheese, jams, mustards and pickles — “really unique stuff you can’t find anywhere else,” he said.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
