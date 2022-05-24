ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

5/23 High School baseball & softball

By Adam Wells
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

1st Region Championships, 2nd Region semifinals postponed

PADUCAH, KY -- Due to weather forecasted throughout the area on Wednesday night, the 1st Region Championship games, as well as the 2nd Region softball semifinals have bee postponed. Below is a list of updated schedules:. 1st Region Baseball Championship @ Graves County. McCracken County vs. Marshall County - 6pm...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Marshall Co. woman reacts to Texas school shooting

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Many parents fear the unimaginable; a shooter entering their children’s schools. It’s something one Heartland county is all too familiar with. The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas brings up horrific memories for folks in Marshall County, Kentucky. ”It’s heartbreaking. I would say I can’t...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State's season ends in 9-2 loss to Tennessee Tech

LEXINGTON, KY -- Murray State (30-25) baseball fell at the hands of Tennessee Tech 9-2 at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky to end the 2022 season. The Racers end the season with 30 wins for the second straight season, a feat last accomplished in 1975-76. Jake Slunder highlighted the Murray State day with three hits and a stolen base in the contest. The graduate outfielder finishes the season with a .332 batting average, 77 hits, and 25 stolen bases to lead MSU in all three categories. Bryson Bloomer, Alex Crump, and Jordan Holly collected a hit in the contest as well. Bloomer and Garner would each pick up an RBI for the Racers scoring on the day.
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Salukis held in check in 5-1 loss to Missouri State in MVC Tournament

SPRINGFIELD, MO -- Missouri State's Forrest Barnes held Southern Illinois to one run to lead the Bears to a 5-1 win in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Wednesday evening at Hammons Field. SIU will play an elimination game against the loser of Indiana State/Evansville on Thursday. Time of tomorrow's game has yet to be determined.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
#Highschoolsports#High School Baseball#Hickman County#Caldwell County 4#Livingston Central 0#Anna Jonesboro
wkdzradio.com

Details Released in Greenville Road Wreck

A fight led to a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent three people to the hospital one with severe injuries on May 19th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dominique Moore of Hopkinsville was northbound near Forest Park Boulevard when it ran off the road hitting an embankment and several trees.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

100-Mile Yard Sale underway in Missouri

One Heartland Sheriff wants to see schools take action to protect students in the wake of this week's deadly school shooting. Sheep delivers quintuplets in Cape Girardeau Co. A southeast Missouri farm is celebrating after one of its ewes gave birth to five healthy lambs, which they believe is a one-in-a-million chance.
MISSOURI STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky Police search for missing man

HAROLD, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing person in Floyd County. KSP Post 9 in Pikeville reports that Gordon McKinney, 54 years old, was last seen in the Harold community in Floyd County on May 9. McKinney is 5’8″ tall, weighs 210 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Former Kentucky legislator pleads guilty to fraud

KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald Leader) - According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald Leader, a former Kentucky legislator pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and a financial crime on Wednesday. 46-year-old Robert Goforth admitted that a pharmacy he owned in Clay County billed insurance programs for prescriptions that were never picked...
CLAY COUNTY, KY

