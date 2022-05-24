5/23 High School baseball & softball

LEXINGTON, KY -- Murray State (30-25) baseball fell at the hands of Tennessee Tech 9-2 at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky to end the 2022 season. The Racers end the season with 30 wins for the second straight season, a feat last accomplished in 1975-76. Jake Slunder highlighted the Murray State day with three hits and a stolen base in the contest. The graduate outfielder finishes the season with a .332 batting average, 77 hits, and 25 stolen bases to lead MSU in all three categories. Bryson Bloomer, Alex Crump, and Jordan Holly collected a hit in the contest as well. Bloomer and Garner would each pick up an RBI for the Racers scoring on the day.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO