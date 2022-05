PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is launching it's 2022 Small Business Cohort Program, and time is running out to apply. That deadline is Friday, May 27. The chamber says 15 to 20 businesses will be accepted into the program to help their business grow. The program is open to small-business owners in west Kentucky and southern Illinois.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO