Whether you’re looking to get rid of unused gear or you’re in need of some parts for your boat, the next local marine swap meet is coming up!. Co-sponsored by the America’s Boating Club of Deception Pass and the Oak Harbor Yacht Club, Buy-Swap-Sell is being held Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oak Harbor Yacht Club. The swap meet will feature nautical hardware, boat gear and other marine-related second-hand items. The public is invited to buy, sell or swap. Also for sale will be crab pots, clean and inspected with complete rigging, starting at $25.

OAK HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO