High school softball: Defending 4A champ Eustis stunned by Deltona in regional title game

EUSTIS — It’s painful to say goodbye.

The Eustis High School softball team learned that lesson Monday, when the Panthers’ anticipated return to the place where it won the 2021 Class 4A state championship was scuttled.

Veronica Puckett scored on a two-out double by Sophie Strempel in the seventh inning and Katie McCaw limited Eustis to four hits while striking out 11 in Deltona's 4-3 come-from-behind win in the Class 4A-Region 2 championship game at the Panther Den.

The win propelled the Wolves into a Class 4A state semifinal matchup against Green Cove Springs Clay at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Florida High School Athletic Association state championships at Legends Way Ball Fields in Clermont.

Eustis, which entered the game riding a 20-game winning streak and was the top-ranked team in Class 4A, closed out its season with a 25-3 record. Deltona, which improved to 18-3 on the season, was ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, according to MaxPreps’ computer rankings.

Deltona seals comeback victory

“We just didn’t finish. We didn’t finish,” said Eustis coach Brittany Beall. “(Deltona) didn’t give up. I’m not saying we gave up, but was just a matter of who was going to fight more at the end and they just got it.

“As a coach, you see your girls work day in and day out for this and they worked extremely hard and it hurts when you come up short. They’ve worked since last June get back and defend our state championship. I’m hurting for myself and for my girls."

Puckett's game-winning run capped a comeback from a 3-1 deficit. She reached on a two-out infield single and raced home when Strempel hammered a double to the center-field fence against Eustis ace Libby Levendoski.

McCaw made the run stand up when when she retired the Panthers in the home half of the frame to secure the win.

Puckett’s run capped a methodical comeback over a span of three innings. In the fifth, after Levendoski had retired 12 of her previous 13 hitters, Adrianna Stump drew a leadoff walk and scored on a single by Anna Haverty.

An inning later, the Wolves tied the game when Morgan Davis blasted a solo homer to left, setting the stage for Puckett’s last-inning heroics.

Eustis scored its three runs in the third. Trailing 1-0 — Puckett scored an unearned run in first inning — the Panthers loaded the bases without the benefit of a base hit after Kiersten Taylor walked, Ciara Maple was hit by a pitch and Dyani McKinley was walked.

Kiara Smith, inserted as a pinch runner for Taylor, scored on a fielder's choice for the Pantthers’ first run. Maple and Kaylen Bublitz — running for Skyler Cloud — then scored on a single to center by Jensen Luke.

But, that was it for the Panthers against McCaw. The junior southpaw regrouped and allowed only two singles the rest of the way.

Puckett was only player for Deltona with multiple hits. She led off the game with a double and scored the first and last runs of the game.

For Eustis, Luke finished with a pair of singles. Taylor also reached base twice — on a walk followed by a fourth-inning single.

Levendoski — the Daily Commercial All-Area Player of the Year in 2021 — was tagged with the loss. The junior allowed six hits and four runs — only three of which were earned — while striking out 13.

Weather delays

Monday's game was rescheduled twice prior to being played. It was originally set for Friday, but torrential rains forced a postponement to Saturday.

Eustis officials initially hoped wait out the rain and planned to get the field in playing condition. Panthers Athletic Director Harry Tomlinson even contacted his counterparts at Tavares — Gavin Jones and Greg Raczkowski — for help. Jones, the Bulldogs baseball coach, and Raczkowski showed up in the rain with field conditioner from the Tavares baseball team’s supply.

Unplayable field conditions forced Eustis school officials to call off play Saturday, pushing the game to Monday. That decision proved prophetic when a downpour fell on the field during the time frame the game would’ve been played — the deluge almost certainly would’ve forced the game be suspended.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: High school softball: Defending 4A champ Eustis stunned by Deltona in regional title game