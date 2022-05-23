ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La. Tech forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. to sign agent, stay in NBA draft

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Louisiana Tech sophomore Kenneth Lofton Jr. on Monday announced he will sign with an agent and remain in the 2022 NBA draft after two years with the program.

Lofton, who was named to the All-Conference USA first team, averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals on 53.9% shooting from the field in 33 games last season. He ranked 10th in the country in total rebounds and double-doubles with 17.

The 6-foot-6 forward declared for the draft on March 22 and left open the option to return to school. He will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility by signing with an agent, ending his time with the Bulldogs.

Lofton is not projected by most mock drafts to be selected in the draft, but he emerged as a standout in the NBA G League Elite Camp. He earned an invitation to compete in the draft combine and recorded 13 points, three rebounds and three steals in his lone scrimmage appearance.

He likely formed his decision to stay in the draft based on feedback from team executives and scouts after a strong performance in the combine. He will also have the opportunity to improve his draft stock in private workouts with teams.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

