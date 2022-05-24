ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana lawmakers set to override veto of trans sports ban

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-dominated Indiana Legislature is poised on Tuesday to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender students from competing...

abc17news.com

Comments / 1

Related
thefreshtoast.com

Cannabis Legalization On Hold In Indiana — Here’s Why

Indiana lawmakers agreed that more research on the potential health benefits and decriminalization of THC products — including marijuana, Delta-8 and Delta-9 — is needed before any legislative action is further taken, reported KPVI. The General Assembly’s Legislative Council overwhelmingly supported the idea to task the interim study...
INDIANA STATE
leoweekly.com

The Baby Box Movement Is GOP Propaganda

Beyond the occasional mass shooting, now as unremarkable as a traffic jam or a tornado, there isn’t much Big News out of central Indiana. So when a baby was deposited in a box affixed to the Carmel Fire Department last month, it was Big News. It has thus far...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
WTHI

Comparing gun laws in Indiana, Illinois, and Texas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- This month, the suspect in the Texas shooting legally bought two semi automatic rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition. He had just turned 18. This shooting has drawn out strong reaction from advocates on both sides of the gun law debate. It's led many people to look at all gun laws in their own states.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO speaks on new permitless handgun carry law

INDIANA (WEHT) – More Hoosiers could have a handgun on their person as of July 1. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO), on July 1 anyone over 18 may carry a handgun in public without a handgun permit. Previously a permit was required, regardless of whether the handgun was carried concealed or unconcealed. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Gas tax potentially coming soon

Governor Holcomb now says he's preparing a plan to potentially tap into Indiana's growing state budget surplus. He's calling it an inflationary relief plan.
INDIANA STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan loses Stellantis project to Indiana. The state must “raise the level of our game.”

Chrysler parent company Stellantis is building its next electric vehicle project outside of Michigan. A joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung for an electric vehicle battery factory will be built in Kokomo, Indiana. Michigan offered the automaker several sites in state but ultimately lost the bid — a tough loss after the state funneled $1 billion in state funds to attract large business projects.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veto Override#Lawmakers#Racism#Ap#Republican#Indiana Legislature#Gop#House#Senate
abc17news.com

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Deer hunters would be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers Tuesday and sent to the governor. The measure given final approval by the House is designed to help control the deer...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Rare 100-Year Injunction Issued Against Ironworkers Local Union 395 –

INDIANA (ECWd) – A federal Judge issued an extremely rare injunction against a union labor organization in the Northern District of Indiana. In finding that the Norris-LaGuardia Act does not prohibit this injunction, Judge Simon issued the following Injunction in this civil case:. “Pursuant to the stipulated agreement between...
INDIANA STATE
abc17news.com

New law puts NHL great Konstantinov’s 24/7 care in jeopardy

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov is in danger of losing the round-the-clock medical care he has had since he nearly died in a 1997 limousine crash while celebrating the team’s championship. The disabled former defenseman is the public face of a predicament facing roughly 18,000 Michigan residents who suffered serious traffic injuries. Because of a bipartisan law that took effect last summer, they have lost their state-funded, unlimited lifetime medical care that every Michigan driver used to have to pay into by law. Although the change to the law helped lower Michigan car insurance rates, which had been the nation’s highest, it has left Konstantinov and others who relied on it with worse options.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
buildingindiana.com

Alternative Chosen for New Highway Connection

The Mid-States Corridor Project Team has identified Alternative P as the preferred route for the improved highway connection in southern Indiana. The Tier 1 Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) was released, marking a significant project milestone. Alternative P improvements extend 54 miles from I-64/US 231 to I-69 at the existing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy