A Legacy of Rentals

By Sam Sodomsky
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jimmy Webb was taking a solitary drive when he came up with the idea for “Wichita Lineman,” one of the loneliest, most romantic songs in the history of pop music. As the young songwriter watched endless phone lines passing along the highway, he noticed a lone figure working among them and...

Pitchfork

“Cherry”

In the decade since Caribou’s Dan Snaith launched his Daphni alias with a flurry of DJ edits, it has evolved from a clearinghouse for club tools into an amorphous side project where the only constant is a focus on moving bodies. “Cherry” is the first new Daphni production in three years, and it’s by far the heaviest thing Snaith has released in that guise. Where classic disco and house have formed the foundation of many Daphni tracks—his last outing, 2019’s “Sizzlin’,” sped up a giddy horn riff from an obscure 1981 Bermudian funk record—“Cherry” tips its hat to the perennially futuristic sounds of Detroit techno.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Carry Me Home

By the summer of 2011, both Mavis Staples and Levon Helm—dual icons of the ’70s then newly in their 70s—were basking in late-career renaissances. Staples had inked a deal with the label Anti- less than a decade earlier, launching a formidable run of records that funneled her gospel origins, soul might, and status as a civil rights mainstay into singular hour-long sermons. You Are Not Alone, her Jeff Tweedy-produced triumph, had just introduced her to a new generation. And Helm, a decade after a throat-cancer diagnosis, had regained control of his gritty Southern warble to make two occasionally great records that corralled his Arkansas upbringing and broad rock experience. After the post-millennial folk revival, Helm felt like a hero returning to claim his status. So when the old friends reunited at Helm’s place in Woodstock in May 2011 to rehearse and perform, the premise was clear—they had made it separately, but they were here to celebrate together.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

I’m the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971

Imagine the women in Norma Tanega’s songs with arms interlocked, braced against the chill of a Manhattan winter, queering the sleeve of The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. The singer-songwriter of the 1966 semi-hit “Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog” presented a vision as rounded as Dylan’s or Aretha Franklin’s: self-mockery as self-reliance; folk music verities shorn of messianism and topicality; lesbian and none too oblique about it. Collecting two studio LPs with another album’s worth of unreleased material, I’m the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971 marks the first meticulous appraisal this multimedia threat has earned, and it’s a good one—the collection argues for an artist who could’ve been major had her label known what to do with her, and had she taken the arc of a career more seriously than she took her independence.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Ciggy Blacc’s “Kompa”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The old-fashioned Haitian parents won’t be able to decide if they should love or hate “Kompa.” On the single, producer LowkeyMali reinterprets a genre that rarely gets that treatment by dicing up the melodies, strings, and synthesizers of a Haitian kompa track. True to the genre the beat is loud, and the vocals are secondary to the rhythm itself, though Brooklyn’s Ciggy Blacc impressively doesn’t get lost within it. The highlight is the section of the beat which samples the dance breakdown, it’s quick and Ciggy has to push himself to keep up. It’s a flawed song, but I believe it captures the most interesting execution of sample-driven drill: Fewer rehashes of nostalgic hits and more revamps of cultural touchstones.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork to Host Livestream Panel About the Future of Jazz

Pitchfork is hosting a panel next week about jazz artists pushing the genre forward, in conjunction with the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. The livestreamed conversation will feature Cécile McLorin Salvant, Samora Pinderhughes, and Jen Shyu, with Pitchfork staff writer Allison Hussey moderating. It happens on Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. Eastern. Tune in live via Pitchfork’s homepage or on YouTube.
MUSIC
People

Guiding Light and One Life to Live Star Jerry verDorn Dead at 72

Jerry verDorn, known for his long-time starring role as Ross on the popular daytime TV series Guiding Light, has died at age 72, his family confirmed. The actor, who starred as the patriarch of the show's central Marler family, died peacefully in his home on Sunday months after being diagnosed with cancer, according to an in memoriam page shared by his family.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

The 10 richest guitarists, ranked by net worth

Using data gathered from Celebrity Net Worth, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 richest guitarists in the world. As an added bonus, Audacy has plenty of stations dedicated to these artists. Just hit play and start listening now!
MUSIC
Jimmy Webb
Craig Finn
Trey Pollard
NME

Justin Timberlake sells entire song catalogue

Justin Timberlake has sold his song catalogue to Hipgnosis Song Management, in a deal that gives the company all the rights to the artist’s previously released music. Hipgnosis Song Management have bought 100 per cent of Timberlake’s rights, including to tracks like ‘SexyBack’, ‘Rock Your Body’, and ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’. The deal pertains to Timberlake’s publishing rights but not his recording rights, which means songs that he either wrote or co-wrote.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Beck, Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and More Join Birdsong-Inspired Compilation

Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and Nick Cave & Warren Ellis are among the more than 200 contributors to a forthcoming compilation inspired by birdsong. For the Birds: The Birdsong Project will arrive in five monthly stages through September, with the first volume landing in full today. Randall Poster produced the full collection, and Lee Ranaldo is one of the set’s other executive producers. All proceeds from The Birdsong Project will benefit the National Audubon Society. Listen to For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. I, and watch videos for a few tracks from For the Birds, below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

West Kensington

Memory, place, and the ways they intertwine are recurring themes in Mary Lattimore’s music. The harpist’s titles often allude to the places she holds dear, like Wawa, a mid-Atlantic convenience store chain known for its cheap hoagies. “I’ve always loved romantic melancholia in music,” she told 15 Questions, pinpointing her favorite musical qualities as “lush, deluxe with a little nostalgia and some inexplicable sadness.” On West Kensington, she teams up with guitarist Paul Sukeena to continue to explore the ways that music can bring the past to life. Spinning outward from short, looping melodies that offer ample space for reflection, their music is tinged with a dreamlike haze.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Gia Coppola to Direct Boy Band Documentary Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up.

Gia Coppola is set to direct a forthcoming documentary titled Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up., as Deadline reports. The project is based on the 2020 book Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands From NKOTB to BTS by journalist and Pitchfork contributor Maria Sherman. Coppola will co-produce the project along with Jason Bateman’s production company Aggregate Films.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

“Angel of Business”

Grace Ives specializes in building pop structures and then removing the piece that makes them stand up straight. Her synth-pop songs hop at odd angles, describing familiar trajectories with an unfamiliar gait—she can make a song about watching someone from afar sound unique. Janky Star, the name she’s chosen for her upcoming album, suggests this impression is intentional. The synths and patchy rhythms on her latest single, “Angel of Business,” punch straight out from the track, a series of middleweight jabs that land with surprising force. There’s a “you” in the lyrics—it might be Ives, a wayward friend, or a lover. But the chorus—“I think about you on the floor with your petticoat/You could really have the world, fix your appetite”—rings both affectionate and exasperated. It feels handwritten.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Nervous at Night

At 22, Pasadena songwriter Charlie Hickey sits astride the chain-link fence between youth and adulthood. His debut EP, Count the Stairs—released on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory imprint—positioned him as the next existential soft-rock wunderkind in the Bridgers family tree, not far from regular collaborators Christian Lee Hutson and Harrison Whitford. But Hickey forgoes their gritty melancholy: Nervous at Night, his debut full-length, lingers in the occasionally too-twee space between bedroom and pop as he navigates the travails of growing up.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Bones”

“Bones,” the third single off Soccer Mommy’s upcoming Oneohtrix Point Never-produced album Sometimes, Forever, pulls us into Sophie Allison’s slow-burning heartbreak. “I feel the bones of how we used to be,” Allison murmurs, reflecting on the tacit unraveling of a relationship. By the end of the song, scuzzy ’90s guitars and gentle drums creep slowly into screeching, blown-out hysterics. And when they finally ebb away, we are taken right back to the calm of its beginning, reminding us of how things once were.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kanye West and XXXTentacion’s “True Love” Gets Official Release: Listen

Kanye West has released one of his Donda 2 collaborations with the late XXXTentacion. Until now, “True Love” had been available only on the Stem Player, along with the album’s other unreleased tracks. The song also appears on XXXTentacion’s posthumous record Look at Me: The Album. The single’s cover art, which you can see below, features handwritten notes scanned from a journal found by XXXTentacion’s mother, with design by West. Check out the track, released via Columbia Records, below.
CELEBRITIES
People

Watch the Seeking Sister Wife Couples Navigate New Boundaries, Doubts and Jealousy in Season 4

Seeking Sister Wife is nearly back, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at all the drama that comes when couples both old and new are courting supersized relationships. Returning couple Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield first joined the show last season. After a monogamous 10-year marriage, Garrick felt that God was guiding him to live a plural marriage lifestyle. The couple, who share two sons, found Brazilian native Roberta online and decided to divorce in order to move forward with the relationship, despite the concerns of Dannielle's parents.
TV SERIES
Pitchfork

Listen to DaBoii’s “Real Boii”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. SOB x RBE falling apart was a bummer. From 2016 to 2018, the Vallejo, California group went on an unbelievable run of singles and mixtapes, merging the classic kinetic Bay Area bounce with a Doughboyz Cashout-like chemistry. Though they’ve all gone on to do good things separately, Can’t Tame Us, the latest solo tape from DaBoii proves he was always the crew’s engine. Since the days when DaBoii sparked “Calvin Cambridge” with “Bitch I’m DaBoii, who the fuck is you nigga?” he’s had a knack for energetic takeoffs, and the opener “Real Boii” will have you hooked from the opening line: “First off it’s SOB up in this bitch/Give a fuck who up in there because nigga we up in this bitch.” From there, he rides a smooth piano-driven beat with propulsive drums and background noise that softly vibrates like wind chimes. The rest of the tape is full of memorable moments, heavy on guest spots from other Cali rappers. That SOB x RBE era is longgone, but DaBoii is still thriving anyway.
VALLEJO, CA
Pitchfork

Afrikan Culture EP

A few years ago, while doing research for a story, I found some archives detailing South Carolina’s “Negro Code,” a 17th-century relic that forbade enslaved Africans from playing or owning horns, drums, loud instruments and any others that could give “sign or notice to one another of their wicked designs and purposes.” Whether it’s the sounds of mbira sharply knocking against the balancing rocks in Zimbabwe, a kora ringing through the harmattan breeze in Mali, or drums signaling the start of a rebellion in Palmares, African instruments have a life that reverberates across frontiers. Shabaka Hutchings—bandleader of several acclaimed groups including Sons of Kemet—believes in the galvanizing capacity of African instruments that served to unnerve white inhabitants in the Carolinas, and more so, he is drawn to their ability to soften and comfort. On Afrikan Culture, his debut EP as a solo artist, Hutchings weaves eight tracks that thrum with kinetic energy, submerging listeners into an experience that draws them inward as he simultaneously steps into the role of a solitary performer.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tony Shhnow Shares Video for New Song “Keep in Touch”: Watch

Tony Shhnow has shared the video for new song “Keep in Touch.” Produced by Jaimoe, it’s the second single from the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming project Reflexions—due June 9. Watch the Jelani Miller–directed clip below. Earlier this month, Tony Shhnow dropped the project’s Zelooperz-assisted lead...
MUSIC
