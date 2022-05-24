A Legacy of Rentals

A few years ago, while doing research for a story, I found some archives detailing South Carolina’s “Negro Code,” a 17th-century relic that forbade enslaved Africans from playing or owning horns, drums, loud instruments and any others that could give “sign or notice to one another of their wicked designs and purposes.” Whether it’s the sounds of mbira sharply knocking against the balancing rocks in Zimbabwe, a kora ringing through the harmattan breeze in Mali, or drums signaling the start of a rebellion in Palmares, African instruments have a life that reverberates across frontiers. Shabaka Hutchings—bandleader of several acclaimed groups including Sons of Kemet—believes in the galvanizing capacity of African instruments that served to unnerve white inhabitants in the Carolinas, and more so, he is drawn to their ability to soften and comfort. On Afrikan Culture, his debut EP as a solo artist, Hutchings weaves eight tracks that thrum with kinetic energy, submerging listeners into an experience that draws them inward as he simultaneously steps into the role of a solitary performer.
Comments / 0