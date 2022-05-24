ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Palaces

By Shaad D'Souza
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At his best, Flume is chaotic, weird, and kind of naughty. His most memorable tracks feel a bit wrong: They sway against the beat and break into harsh noise when another producer of his stature would probably prefer to insert a euphoric hook or ecstatic drop. His biggest look in the...

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

Listen to kwes e's "crocodile tears": The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “crocodile tears” by kwes e, a 21-year-old rapper from Canterbury, England has all the elements of a Drain Gang hit: dissociative vocals, fractal drums, and deep-felt melancholy. To impress the object of his affection, kwes e talks about obtaining fancy clothes–a Prada suit is mentioned along with the Lacoste gear that gives the song its winking title. kwes e gives the sad boy warble his own spin, blending the hopeful brags (“I just got some money it’s for me and it’s for only you”) with comic asides (“Were you loving me because I got designer on my crotch?”) in an altered falsetto. By the end of the song, his voice is drowned in static, and everything goes quiet.
Pitchfork

"Cherry"

In the decade since Caribou’s Dan Snaith launched his Daphni alias with a flurry of DJ edits, it has evolved from a clearinghouse for club tools into an amorphous side project where the only constant is a focus on moving bodies. “Cherry” is the first new Daphni production in three years, and it’s by far the heaviest thing Snaith has released in that guise. Where classic disco and house have formed the foundation of many Daphni tracks—his last outing, 2019’s “Sizzlin’,” sped up a giddy horn riff from an obscure 1981 Bermudian funk record—“Cherry” tips its hat to the perennially futuristic sounds of Detroit techno.
Pitchfork

Listen to JUNECINEMA's "Don't Forget": The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. JUNECINEMA are Charlotte, NC’s June! (fka Shawn May) and New York’s Jay Cinema. The two rappers have released solid stuff individually, and they make boom bap magic when they work together. “Don’t Forget,” a recent single, is a perfect example of their style. Over a laid back beat from pis.i, they adroitly trade verses back and forth. Jay Cinema’s flow is precise and light, and he nimbly pairs his pithy bars about getting stuck in his own head with the R&B-inflected production. June!’s gravelly flow befits his tough lines about rising above the bullshit and walking his own path. They earn all the grit they’ve got.
Pitchfork

Sky Ferreira Shares First New Song in Three Years: Listen

Finally: Sky Ferreira is back with her first new song as a solo artist in three years. Ferreira wrote “Don’t Forget” with Jorge Elbrecht and Tamaryn Brown. Elbrecht also mixed the single and produced it with Ferreira. The song was mastered by Heba Kadry. Listen to “Don’t Forget” below.
Pitchfork

"Angel of Business"

Grace Ives specializes in building pop structures and then removing the piece that makes them stand up straight. Her synth-pop songs hop at odd angles, describing familiar trajectories with an unfamiliar gait—she can make a song about watching someone from afar sound unique. Janky Star, the name she’s chosen for her upcoming album, suggests this impression is intentional. The synths and patchy rhythms on her latest single, “Angel of Business,” punch straight out from the track, a series of middleweight jabs that land with surprising force. There’s a “you” in the lyrics—it might be Ives, a wayward friend, or a lover. But the chorus—“I think about you on the floor with your petticoat/You could really have the world, fix your appetite”—rings both affectionate and exasperated. It feels handwritten.
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
Pitchfork

Vangelis, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 79

Vangelis—the composer who scored Blade Runner, Chariots of Fire, and many other films—has died, Reuters reports, citing the Athens News Agency. A cause of death was not revealed. Vangelis was 79 years old. Born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, Vangelis was largely a self-taught musician. He found success in Greek...
Pitchfork

Beach House Perform "Superstar" on Colbert: Watch

Beach House appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (May 19) to perform “Superstar” from their recent LP Once Twice Melody. Watch it happen below. Stephen Colbert returned to his show his week after dealing with a “recurrence of COVID-19.” Beach House released their eighth album, Once Twice Melody, in February, four years after its predecessor 7. They have since been in the studio with Kanye West for undisclosed purposes. Earlier this month, Beach House announced that they’d written their first film score, for Netflix’s Along for the Ride, an adaptation of a 2009 Sarah Dessen novel.
Pitchfork

Beck, Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and More Join Birdsong-Inspired Compilation

Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and Nick Cave & Warren Ellis are among the more than 200 contributors to a forthcoming compilation inspired by birdsong. For the Birds: The Birdsong Project will arrive in five monthly stages through September, with the first volume landing in full today. Randall Poster produced the full collection, and Lee Ranaldo is one of the set’s other executive producers. All proceeds from The Birdsong Project will benefit the National Audubon Society. Listen to For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. I, and watch videos for a few tracks from For the Birds, below.
Pitchfork

Nervous at Night

At 22, Pasadena songwriter Charlie Hickey sits astride the chain-link fence between youth and adulthood. His debut EP, Count the Stairs—released on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory imprint—positioned him as the next existential soft-rock wunderkind in the Bridgers family tree, not far from regular collaborators Christian Lee Hutson and Harrison Whitford. But Hickey forgoes their gritty melancholy: Nervous at Night, his debut full-length, lingers in the occasionally too-twee space between bedroom and pop as he navigates the travails of growing up.
Pitchfork

Stromae Breaks Down His Music Videos: Watch

Pitchfork’s latest video stars Belgian musician Stromae, who provides behind-the-scenes insights and details as he breaks down some of his most popular music videos. Stromae’s videos, which are typically made in collaboration with his brother, the artistic director Luc Van Haver, often eschew straightforward simplicity in favor of elaborately layered concepts. On “Papaoutai,” a track about absent fathers, simply not casting a father was, as he says, “too obvious, too easy.” Instead, Stromae himself posed as a mannequin in the video, working with French choreographer Marion Motin to create a series of fantastic sequences where, as a child dances with the Stromae-mannequin, “we don’t even know if it’s a dream.”
Pitchfork

Four Tet Shares New KH Song "Looking at Your Pager": Listen

Four Tet has dusted off his KH moniker with the long-awaited official release of “Looking at Your Pager.” The song features a flip of the vocals from the 2000 single “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” from the group 3LW. Last year, fans captured live video of the producer dropping the song into a set. “The sample has been cleared,” he shared on Instagram. Listen to the song below.
Pitchfork

How Kendrick Lamar Made "Die Hard," According to Collaborators Blxst and Amanda Reifer

When Kendrick Lamar dropped his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on May 13, fans across the country sat online clicking refresh on browsers and frantically pulling up streaming apps. The list of people eagerly awaiting Kendrick’s sprawling, double-disc follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize–winning album Damn. included at least two of the collaborators who worked with him: Amanda Reifer and Blxst, the vocalists appear on “Die Hard,” a sun-kissed R&B jam that belies its heavy-hearted ruminations on trust, love, and personal demons.
Pitchfork

Tony Shhnow Shares Video for New Song "Keep in Touch": Watch

Tony Shhnow has shared the video for new song “Keep in Touch.” Produced by Jaimoe, it’s the second single from the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming project Reflexions—due June 9. Watch the Jelani Miller–directed clip below. Earlier this month, Tony Shhnow dropped the project’s Zelooperz-assisted lead...
Pitchfork

The Obsessive World of Digital Music Collectors

Almost everyone I know who has ever kept a collection of digital music—that is, a folder full of music files on a hard drive—can point to a specific extinction-level event in their life that decimated their carefully curated library to the point of no return. A fried old Windows desktop computer, a melted laptop hard drive, a stolen iPod. As someone who’s accumulated nearly 50,000 digital tracks over the past three decades, each time I heard one of these traumatic tales, I felt the person’s pain. Viscerally.
Pitchfork

Baby, We're Ascending

There’s rarely a dull moment in HAAi’s high-octane techno because Teneil Throssell is a master of the quick cut. Sometimes she attacks her music with surgical precision, carving out breathtaking pockets of silence before slamming the beat back. At others, she works with a field medic’s intensity, slashing diagonally across mangled breakbeats, then suturing the wound with an overdriven blast of bass. But for all its frequent change-ups, HAAi’s music never suffers from a short attention span. Channeling the hypnotic, tunnel-vision effects of classic Underworld, vintage drum’n’bass, and the early-’00s output of labels like Border Community and Kompakt, it’s a sound as heady as it is physical. Throssell works like a film editor, piecing together stray threads into a form that is cinematic in scope; her cuts always contribute to an overarching sense of continuity.
Pitchfork

West Kensington

Memory, place, and the ways they intertwine are recurring themes in Mary Lattimore’s music. The harpist’s titles often allude to the places she holds dear, like Wawa, a mid-Atlantic convenience store chain known for its cheap hoagies. “I’ve always loved romantic melancholia in music,” she told 15 Questions, pinpointing her favorite musical qualities as “lush, deluxe with a little nostalgia and some inexplicable sadness.” On West Kensington, she teams up with guitarist Paul Sukeena to continue to explore the ways that music can bring the past to life. Spinning outward from short, looping melodies that offer ample space for reflection, their music is tinged with a dreamlike haze.
Pitchfork

"Wicked"

Last year, VNTAGEPARADISE released The Parable of the Sensei, a maximalist indie rock collage. Equally indebted to Yves Tumor and Kele Okereke, the rock that the Nigerian shapeshifter makes is bright and twitchy—think Gang of Four on Adderall. His latest single, “Wicked,” starts out as a straight-forward post-punk number. He starts by spitting lyrics fast over rapid guitar and a tight rhythm section, and around twenty seconds in, things get weird. Suddenly all the instrumentation disappears, and VNTAGEPARADISE whispers as if he’s summoning a demon. After that brief gothic spell, we are thrust back into Guitarland, and VNTAGEPARADISE is calling himself the “the Angel Tenshi.” The rest of the song jitters in a stop-and-start manner—it feels like being taken around a battered landscape in a jalopy operated by someone who thinks they might just be God. It’s the type of frenetic, loose pop music that can convert a rigid skeptic into a diehard believer. Just get in and let him take you anywhere.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

