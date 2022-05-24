ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Dylan Green
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the beginning of his career, Hodgy was an able foil. Odd Future was a collective full of rap hellions intent on pushing boundaries as often as they pushed clothing covered in cats, but even within that hectic framework, Hodgy’s voice was always recognizable. The higher register of his voice stuck...

Pitchfork

Listen to JUNECINEMA’s “Don’t Forget”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. JUNECINEMA are Charlotte, NC’s June! (fka Shawn May) and New York’s Jay Cinema. The two rappers have released solid stuff individually, and they make boom bap magic when they work together. “Don’t Forget,” a recent single, is a perfect example of their style. Over a laid back beat from pis.i, they adroitly trade verses back and forth. Jay Cinema’s flow is precise and light, and he nimbly pairs his pithy bars about getting stuck in his own head with the R&B-inflected production. June!’s gravelly flow befits his tough lines about rising above the bullshit and walking his own path. They earn all the grit they’ve got.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pitchfork

“Cherry”

In the decade since Caribou’s Dan Snaith launched his Daphni alias with a flurry of DJ edits, it has evolved from a clearinghouse for club tools into an amorphous side project where the only constant is a focus on moving bodies. “Cherry” is the first new Daphni production in three years, and it’s by far the heaviest thing Snaith has released in that guise. Where classic disco and house have formed the foundation of many Daphni tracks—his last outing, 2019’s “Sizzlin’,” sped up a giddy horn riff from an obscure 1981 Bermudian funk record—“Cherry” tips its hat to the perennially futuristic sounds of Detroit techno.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Bones”

“Bones,” the third single off Soccer Mommy’s upcoming Oneohtrix Point Never-produced album Sometimes, Forever, pulls us into Sophie Allison’s slow-burning heartbreak. “I feel the bones of how we used to be,” Allison murmurs, reflecting on the tacit unraveling of a relationship. By the end of the song, scuzzy ’90s guitars and gentle drums creep slowly into screeching, blown-out hysterics. And when they finally ebb away, we are taken right back to the calm of its beginning, reminding us of how things once were.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Nervous at Night

At 22, Pasadena songwriter Charlie Hickey sits astride the chain-link fence between youth and adulthood. His debut EP, Count the Stairs—released on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory imprint—positioned him as the next existential soft-rock wunderkind in the Bridgers family tree, not far from regular collaborators Christian Lee Hutson and Harrison Whitford. But Hickey forgoes their gritty melancholy: Nervous at Night, his debut full-length, lingers in the occasionally too-twee space between bedroom and pop as he navigates the travails of growing up.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to DaBoii’s “Real Boii”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. SOB x RBE falling apart was a bummer. From 2016 to 2018, the Vallejo, California group went on an unbelievable run of singles and mixtapes, merging the classic kinetic Bay Area bounce with a Doughboyz Cashout-like chemistry. Though they’ve all gone on to do good things separately, Can’t Tame Us, the latest solo tape from DaBoii proves he was always the crew’s engine. Since the days when DaBoii sparked “Calvin Cambridge” with “Bitch I’m DaBoii, who the fuck is you nigga?” he’s had a knack for energetic takeoffs, and the opener “Real Boii” will have you hooked from the opening line: “First off it’s SOB up in this bitch/Give a fuck who up in there because nigga we up in this bitch.” From there, he rides a smooth piano-driven beat with propulsive drums and background noise that softly vibrates like wind chimes. The rest of the tape is full of memorable moments, heavy on guest spots from other Cali rappers. That SOB x RBE era is longgone, but DaBoii is still thriving anyway.
VALLEJO, CA
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

New David Bowie Film Moonage Daydream Gets First Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for Moonage Daydream, a new film about David Bowie that is neither biopic nor documentary, is here. Footage shows Bowie emerging on-stage in the Ziggy Stardust era, before a Bowie voiceover recites a passage from Mr. Rice’s Secret, a film in which he starred in 1998: “It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have,” he says over rousing music. Watch the trailer for the “cinematic odyssey” below.
MOVIES
NYLON

Magi Merlin's "No Ego" Is Funky & Great Life Advice

You never know what you’ll get when you listen to Magi Merlin. When the Montreal-based musician came onto the scene in 2019, she was hammering out woozy, psychedelic neo-soul tracks that leaned left. Since, her sound has gradually morphed, incorporating rap, elements of electronica, and dance, creating one ever-shifting sonic palette. Her latest release, “No Ego” — premiering on NYLON below — is even more slippery to define.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Vangelis, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 79

Vangelis—the composer who scored Blade Runner, Chariots of Fire, and many other films—has died, Reuters reports, citing the Athens News Agency. A cause of death was not revealed. Vangelis was 79 years old. Born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, Vangelis was largely a self-taught musician. He found success in Greek...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to kwes e’s “crocodile tears”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “crocodile tears” by kwes e, a 21-year-old rapper from Canterbury, England has all the elements of a Drain Gang hit: dissociative vocals, fractal drums, and deep-felt melancholy. To impress the object of his affection, kwes e talks about obtaining fancy clothes–a Prada suit is mentioned along with the Lacoste gear that gives the song its winking title. kwes e gives the sad boy warble his own spin, blending the hopeful brags (“I just got some money it’s for me and it’s for only you”) with comic asides (“Were you loving me because I got designer on my crotch?”) in an altered falsetto. By the end of the song, his voice is drowned in static, and everything goes quiet.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Beach House Perform “Superstar” on Colbert: Watch

Beach House appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (May 19) to perform “Superstar” from their recent LP Once Twice Melody. Watch it happen below. Stephen Colbert returned to his show his week after dealing with a “recurrence of COVID-19.” Beach House released their eighth album, Once Twice Melody, in February, four years after its predecessor 7. They have since been in the studio with Kanye West for undisclosed purposes. Earlier this month, Beach House announced that they’d written their first film score, for Netflix’s Along for the Ride, an adaptation of a 2009 Sarah Dessen novel.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Beck, Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and More Join Birdsong-Inspired Compilation

Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and Nick Cave & Warren Ellis are among the more than 200 contributors to a forthcoming compilation inspired by birdsong. For the Birds: The Birdsong Project will arrive in five monthly stages through September, with the first volume landing in full today. Randall Poster produced the full collection, and Lee Ranaldo is one of the set’s other executive producers. All proceeds from The Birdsong Project will benefit the National Audubon Society. Listen to For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. I, and watch videos for a few tracks from For the Birds, below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Gia Coppola to Direct Boy Band Documentary Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up.

Gia Coppola is set to direct a forthcoming documentary titled Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up., as Deadline reports. The project is based on the 2020 book Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands From NKOTB to BTS by journalist and Pitchfork contributor Maria Sherman. Coppola will co-produce the project along with Jason Bateman’s production company Aggregate Films.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Circa: Sacre review – an original and awesome Stravinsky reboot

Since Nijinsky’s riot-inducing premiere of Le Sacre du Printemps (The Rite of Spring) in 1913, countless choreographers have tackled Stravinsky’s mighty score including Pina Bausch, Maurice Béjart, Kenneth MacMillan and Michael Clark. This is the UK premiere of Australian circus group Circa’s dive into the Rite, part of this year’s Brighton festival.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Beast

Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Is Utterly Exhausting

Baz Luhrmann has never been given credit for his cinematic innovation, so let it be said here that with Elvis he has pioneered the first film to consist exclusively of montage from beginning to end. The whole Greatest Hits of montage are here: newspaper headlines by the truckload; a ferris wheel that turns into a spinning record; a succession of screaming audiences from one town to another; concert posters signifying Elvis’s growing fame, in which his name moves up the bill; money and the trappings of fame. Luhrmann’s fondness for this most hackneyed of techniques is but a symptom of a wider disease in his filmmaking, namely his disturbing addiction to hacking and remixing. The director cannot hear a song but he has to chop it up, spin it around, put a donk on it, slow it down, add a breathy vocal, speed it up again, chuck in a gospel choir, hit the echo pedal, and finish it off with an irrelevant rap outro. As in his process, so it is with his storytelling: it’s dispiriting that he doesn’t trust his material to capture our attention off its own bat, but instead gussies it up like Blackpool illuminations. Elvis is a film for babies.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Ciggy Blacc’s “Kompa”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The old-fashioned Haitian parents won’t be able to decide if they should love or hate “Kompa.” On the single, producer LowkeyMali reinterprets a genre that rarely gets that treatment by dicing up the melodies, strings, and synthesizers of a Haitian kompa track. True to the genre the beat is loud, and the vocals are secondary to the rhythm itself, though Brooklyn’s Ciggy Blacc impressively doesn’t get lost within it. The highlight is the section of the beat which samples the dance breakdown, it’s quick and Ciggy has to push himself to keep up. It’s a flawed song, but I believe it captures the most interesting execution of sample-driven drill: Fewer rehashes of nostalgic hits and more revamps of cultural touchstones.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Obsessive World of Digital Music Collectors

Almost everyone I know who has ever kept a collection of digital music—that is, a folder full of music files on a hard drive—can point to a specific extinction-level event in their life that decimated their carefully curated library to the point of no return. A fried old Windows desktop computer, a melted laptop hard drive, a stolen iPod. As someone who’s accumulated nearly 50,000 digital tracks over the past three decades, each time I heard one of these traumatic tales, I felt the person’s pain. Viscerally.
MUSIC
aiptcomics

Supernatural queer romance OGN ‘Hollow’ coming this Halloween

BOOM! Studios has revealed a new OGN is on the way this September featuring queer romance and adventure called Hollow. The story, set in Sleepy Hollow, is by Shannon Watters, the co-creator of the bestselling worldwide phenomenon Lumberjanes, and co-writer debut author Branden Boyer-White, rising star artist Berenice Nelle (Wanderlicht), and colorists Kaitlyn Musto, Kieran Quigley, and Gonçalo Lopes. Fans got a taste of Hollow on FCBD.
TV SERIES
Pitchfork

Niineta

“No chants,” the title of the fierce and propulsive fifth track on Joe Rainey’s debut album Niineta, carries a double meaning. On one hand, it can be interpreted as a defensive posture, taken on behalf of pow wow singers like him against any outsider who might paint their musical tradition as simplistic by labeling it “chanting” as opposed to singing. But the phrase also has a more playful origin—adopted as a homonym, Rainey has said, for the catchphrase and theme song of Vince McMahon, the love-to-hate-him chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment: no chance. As in, you’ve got no chance in hell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

