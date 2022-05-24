Political strategist: GOP might as well stand for ‘Gouging Our Prices’

NORFOLK, VA — The Port of Virginia® will be fulfilling all of its operational electricity needs from clean-energy resources by 2024 and in doing so, moves forward with its goal of becoming completely carbon-neutral by 2040. “We are taking this world-class operation and coupling it with a twenty-first...
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is set to be the keynote speaker for a fundraising event at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference in Houston, less than 300 miles from where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting days before.
The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas has re-ignited the battle over gun control, so we are working for you to find out how Virginia ranks compared to other states when it comes to gun safety. Back in 2020 Virginia passed a series of gun control laws under former Governor Ralph Northam.
Two political figures determined to play to the base no matter what it costs them have filed lawsuits against book retailer Barnes & Noble, claiming (one specific Virginia Beach store, along with a Virginia Beach school) the company is marketing “obscene” books to kids. It’s all incredibly stupid....
Democrats’ free rein in state government and the General Assembly ended with last November’s election results, but legislators of his party this year still made headway on some important issues, said Del. Marcus Simon (D-McLean). 2021 was not a good election year for Democrats, who for the two...
The chief investment officer for Rhode Island has been named to lead the same post for Virginia’s retirement system. The Virginia Retirement System Board of Trustees on Wednesday named Andrew H. Junkin to succeed Ron Schmitz, who is retiring as CIO in January 2023. Junkin will start in September,...
WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia leaders gathered at UVA Wise for an economic forum, with the biggest topic of discussion being the economic boom the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is about to bring. Almost 300 business and community leaders attended. President of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol Allie Evangelista was a part […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From his south Richmond office, State Sen. Joe Morrissey shared his views on abortion. “As a Catholic, I am personally opposed to abortion but I don’t think Catholicism should be telling, ever be allowed to tell, other people what they can do,” said Morrissey, D-16th District.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that a settlement has been reached with Ford Motor Company after it allegedly misrepresented certain aspects of its products. The Commonwealth of Virginia is set to receive $384,736.40 as a result. “Virginians should be able to trust car manufacturers’ information...
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Virginia will receive $384,736.40 from a multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company ("Ford") to resolve allegations that Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of the model year 2013–2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of the model year 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.
(The Center Square) – An Arlington, Virginia-based nonprofit is calling for pay raises for teachers at Arlington County Public Schools even though that district's teachers had the fifth-highest average salary in the state in 2020-21. Arlington Parents for Education advocated for increasing teacher pay in the district in a...
NORFOLK, Va. — Inflation and supply chain problems are hitting everybody hard. That includes members of the military, who are supposed to save money at the commissary; however, prices are going up there too. That's bad news for the more than 83,000 active duty military members here in Hampton...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The average price for a gallon of gas in the United States was $4.59 Tuesday, with it being slightly better in Virginia at $4.46 — both of which were all-time highs ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend. This holiday hustle has some drivers considering a...
At a meeting last week, Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel made an eye-opening remark about the state’s understaffed and overstressed mental health facilities. “We’re losing a lot of people to Chick-fil-A,” Littel told the General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Health Care. “And hopefully the budget...
After 19 children and several adults were gunned down in a Texas elementary school, Americans across the country and along political lines appear to ask a similar question to members of Congress: 'We voted you in, what are you doing to try and prevent tragedies like this from happening?'
Texas Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference in Uvalde, Texas, being chaired by his political rival, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, telling Abbott the Uvalde shooting was “totally predictable.” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell covers that and how the Republican solution to school shootings didn't work in Uvalde, Texas.May 26, 2022.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People across Virginia will be heading to the polls on June 21 to vote in primary elections, when they will select who will be on the ticket for the U.S. House of Representatives in November. In Central Virginia, many people will not have that chance...
