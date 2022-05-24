ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Political strategist: GOP might as well stand for ‘Gouging Our Prices’

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSLS

Virginia ranks 14th in the U.S. when it comes to gun safety

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas has re-ignited the battle over gun control, so we are working for you to find out how Virginia ranks compared to other states when it comes to gun safety. Back in 2020 Virginia passed a series of gun control laws under former Governor Ralph Northam.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Virginia Business

Virginia Retirement System names new CIO

The chief investment officer for Rhode Island has been named to lead the same post for Virginia’s retirement system. The Virginia Retirement System Board of Trustees on Wednesday named Andrew H. Junkin to succeed Ron Schmitz, who is retiring as CIO in January 2023. Junkin will start in September,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Hard Rock at the forefront of Southwest Virginia economic forum

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia leaders gathered at UVA Wise for an economic forum, with the biggest topic of discussion being the economic boom the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is about to bring. Almost 300 business and community leaders attended. President of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol Allie Evangelista was a part […]
WISE, VA
NBC12

Pro-life Democrat Morrissey discusses abortion views, religion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From his south Richmond office, State Sen. Joe Morrissey shared his views on abortion. “As a Catholic, I am personally opposed to abortion but I don’t think Catholicism should be telling, ever be allowed to tell, other people what they can do,” said Morrissey, D-16th District.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Energybillcruncher
wfxrtv.com

Virginia reaches settlement with Ford Motor Company, will receive over $384K

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that a settlement has been reached with Ford Motor Company after it allegedly misrepresented certain aspects of its products. The Commonwealth of Virginia is set to receive $384,736.40 as a result. “Virginians should be able to trust car manufacturers’ information...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia to receive $384,736.40 from Ford Motor Company

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Virginia will receive $384,736.40 from a multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company (“Ford”) to resolve allegations that Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of the model year 2013–2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of the model year 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
13newsnow.com

Secretary of Defense urges to eliminate profits at military commissaries

NORFOLK, Va. — Inflation and supply chain problems are hitting everybody hard. That includes members of the military, who are supposed to save money at the commissary; however, prices are going up there too. That's bad news for the more than 83,000 active duty military members here in Hampton...
BUSINESS
Inside Nova

Biggest cities in Virginia 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Virginia 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MSNBC

Lawrence: GOP position is kids have to die because the Constitution says so

Texas Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference in Uvalde, Texas, being chaired by his political rival, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, telling Abbott the Uvalde shooting was “totally predictable.” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell covers that and how the Republican solution to school shootings didn't work in Uvalde, Texas.May 26, 2022.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy