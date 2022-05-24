Ukraine prosecutes first war crime since Russia invasion

On March 6, 2022, 14 days into Russia's war against Ukraine, a video was shared on Facebook showing seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych singing "Let it Go," the hit song from the Disney musical "Frozen," inside a crammed Kyiv bunker. A sign of beauty, resilience and hope, it was viewed more than eight million times within days of posting.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) abruptly walked off from a British journalist’s questions about gun violence in America two days after an elementary school massacre in his state left 19 children and two adults dead. Cruz, who is due to appear at a National Rifle Association convention this weekend, became...
A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
A week after the Jan. 6 attack, some House Democrats said at least one of their Republican colleagues provided a tour of the Capitol the day before the insurrectionist riot. At least publicly, however, they didn’t mention any names — though we’ve learned quite a bit since then.
Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
We learned months ago that Republicans in several states created forged election materials after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, pretending to be “duly elected and qualified electors.” The Republicans then sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the fake materials were legitimate. They were not.
Donald Trump has suffered plenty of legal setbacks lately, and the latest will no doubt be deeply disappointing to the former president. NBC News reported:. A New York appeals court on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump’s bid to escape a deposition in the state attorney general’s probe into his business practices. In a unanimous ruling, a panel of judges in the state Appellate Division denied an attempt by Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, to block subpoenas for their testimony from Attorney General Letitia James’ office.
It was early last year when several far-right House Republicans launched an effort to kick Rep. Liz Cheney out of the House GOP leadership, citing her criticisms of Donald Trump and her willingness to accept election results. The Wyoming congresswoman could’ve backed off, but to her credit, she didn’t.
Ali Velshi looks at examples of gun safety regulations that have been enacted recently despite the resistance by national Republicans to helping to solve the problem of gun violence. Josh Koskoff joins to discuss the success he has had as the attorney for Sandy Hook families, holding gun makers to account in court. May 26, 2022.
Though gun violence is now the top cause of death for children in America, the GOP refuses to acknowledge that guns are the problem. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former RNC chair Michael Steele to discuss the GOP’s fetishization of guns and the Democrats’ messaging on gun safety. Steele tells Melber that “this has become very personal for a lot of Americans.”May 27, 2022.
Amidst renewed calls for action against gun violence, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer is slamming his Republican colleagues for blocking gun safety legislation. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains how this pattern is not new and interviews former DNC chair and Vermont governor Howard Dean and former Sandy Hook library clerk Mary Ann Jacob about what needs to get done to protect Americans from gun violence. Dean asserts, “This is hunting human beings. And these weapons are completely unnecessary.” May 25, 2022.
Given recent events, it’s temping to assume the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act would pass Congress with relative ease. As we were reminded this afternoon, those assumptions would be wrong. NBC News reported:. Senate Republicans blocked the chamber from proceeding to a House-passed domestic terrorism bill that advanced earlier this...
