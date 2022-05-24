Ukraine prosecutes first war crime since Russia invasion

Donald Trump has suffered plenty of legal setbacks lately, and the latest will no doubt be deeply disappointing to the former president. NBC News reported:. A New York appeals court on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump’s bid to escape a deposition in the state attorney general’s probe into his business practices. In a unanimous ruling, a panel of judges in the state Appellate Division denied an attempt by Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, to block subpoenas for their testimony from Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

POTUS ・ 19 HOURS AGO