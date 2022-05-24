ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine prosecutes first war crime since Russia invasion

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison in Ukraine’s first...

www.msnbc.com

Salon

Putin’s real goal in Ukraine isn’t territory

On March 6, 2022, 14 days into Russia's war against Ukraine, a video was shared on Facebook showing seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych singing "Let it Go," the hit song from the Disney musical "Frozen," inside a crammed Kyiv bunker. A sign of beauty, resilience and hope, it was viewed more than eight million times within days of posting.
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
MSNBC

Criminal investigation into fake Trump electors reaches new level

We learned months ago that Republicans in several states created forged election materials after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, pretending to be “duly elected and qualified electors.” The Republicans then sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the fake materials were legitimate. They were not.
MSNBC

Appeals court: Trump can’t avoid testifying under oath in civil case

Donald Trump has suffered plenty of legal setbacks lately, and the latest will no doubt be deeply disappointing to the former president. NBC News reported:. A New York appeals court on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump’s bid to escape a deposition in the state attorney general’s probe into his business practices. In a unanimous ruling, a panel of judges in the state Appellate Division denied an attempt by Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, to block subpoenas for their testimony from Attorney General Letitia James’ office.
MSNBC

Liz Cheney urges voters and her party not to ‘enable the liar’

It was early last year when several far-right House Republicans launched an effort to kick Rep. Liz Cheney out of the House GOP leadership, citing her criticisms of Donald Trump and her willingness to accept election results. The Wyoming congresswoman could’ve backed off, but to her credit, she didn’t.
MSNBC

More advanced weapons are headed to Ukraine, says Pentagon

More advanced weapons are headed to Ukraine, says Pentagon
MSNBC

Progress is possible on gun safety despite Republican obstruction

Ali Velshi looks at examples of gun safety regulations that have been enacted recently despite the resistance by national Republicans to helping to solve the problem of gun violence. Josh Koskoff joins to discuss the success he has had as the attorney for Sandy Hook families, holding gun makers to account in court. May 26, 2022.
MSNBC

‘Tools of war’: GOP’s obsession with guns reveals major weakness within the party

Though gun violence is now the top cause of death for children in America, the GOP refuses to acknowledge that guns are the problem. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former RNC chair Michael Steele to discuss the GOP’s fetishization of guns and the Democrats’ messaging on gun safety. Steele tells Melber that “this has become very personal for a lot of Americans.”May 27, 2022.
MSNBC

‘Hunting human beings’: Outrage at GOP for blocking gun control after Texas school massacre

Amidst renewed calls for action against gun violence, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer is slamming his Republican colleagues for blocking gun safety legislation. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains how this pattern is not new and interviews former DNC chair and Vermont governor Howard Dean and former Sandy Hook library clerk Mary Ann Jacob about what needs to get done to protect Americans from gun violence. Dean asserts, “This is hunting human beings. And these weapons are completely unnecessary.” May 25, 2022.
MSNBC

Capturing America’s gun violence

Capturing America's gun violence
MSNBC

Senate Republicans derail bill to address domestic terrorism

Given recent events, it’s temping to assume the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act would pass Congress with relative ease. As we were reminded this afternoon, those assumptions would be wrong. NBC News reported:. Senate Republicans blocked the chamber from proceeding to a House-passed domestic terrorism bill that advanced earlier this...
