Jason Kidd, head coach for the Dallas Mavericks, says he considers the Golden State Warriors defensive strategy a big compliment. Their decision to guard Luka Dončić in zone signals to Kidd that they can't guard 1-on-1. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard contemplate whether there's any truth to this statement, and what motives may hide behind this quote from Jason Kidd ahead of what could be the final game in the Western Conference Championships.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO