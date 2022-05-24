Annual Click It or Ticket It Campaign kicks off

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In an effort to bridge the gap between old and new, Panama City officials said they’re one step closer to a modernized Martin Theater. City officials, engineers, and the public met Thursday during a public workshop to discuss interior renovation design updates for the historic downtown building. The theme of the interior is said to recreate the ambiance of the art deco period in the 1920s, but with a cool, modern vibe. Designs show the new theater will include amenities such as the “Tennessee House” and “The Ritz.” It will also include bars, a restaurant, and the movie theater will be turned into a theater for the arts. Mayor Greg Brudnicki describes the future of the martin theater as a focal point to downtown.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO