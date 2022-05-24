ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Joe, FL

Annual Click It or Ticket It Campaign kicks off

WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePort St. Joe received more than $800,000 in grants from EPA. Sinking houses, chemical contamination, and toxins. That’s how residents of the...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

A fun event is coming to McKenzie Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2nd Annual Red, White and BBQ event will take place at McKenzie Park this Saturday. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. The event will include the farmer’s market, a barbecue competition, kids cook competition, corn...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Summer reading programs at the Bay County Public Library

The storms are moving out with sunny skies and drier weather returning to NWFL for the weekend. New Panama City performing arts and events center in talks. Panama City Commissioners are working to bring a new performing arts and events center to the downtown area. Panama City one step closer...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Faces and Places of the Panhandle: Local educator retires

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Making tea, checking emails, and monitoring students. This is a day in the life of Mrs. Black at Bozeman High School. “Teaching experience-wise, I’ve been a public school educator for 41 years,” Cynthia Black, assistant administrator at Bozeman, said. “Here at Bozeman, I’ve worked nine years as an administrative assistant.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Holmes baseball team honored at State Capitol Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Holmes baseball team thought the trip to Fort Myers last week, where it won the 1A state championship, was the final road trip of the season. Turns out, there was one more trip for the Blue Devils to take!. The team was invited to the...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Port Saint Joe, FL
Government
City
Port Saint Joe, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Clermont, FL
Local
Florida Government
WJHG-TV

PCB Tourism Numbers

Find Your Next Family Member at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control brought "Elvis" by the studio to tell viewers about the animals they have available for adoption. Updated: 5 hours ago. 850Strong Student Bella Wakstein. Nine Lives Kitty Rescue Adoption Event. Updated: 5...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Visit PCB launches “Fun.For.All.” campaign

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is a shining star at Hutchison Beach Elementary in Panama City Beach. Bella Wakstein volunteers for any service project she can be a part of. From completing her work inside the classroom to helping local charities, Bella exemplifies leadership.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Taxi cab rates

Panama City Commissioners are working to bring a new performing arts and events center to the downtown area. Panama City one step closer to modernizing historic Martin Theater. In an effort to bridge the gap between old and new, Panama City officials said they’re one step closer to a modernized martin theater.
PANAMA CITY, FL
#Click It Or Ticket#Community#Liberty Co#High School Softball Team
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach Commissioners approve Mexico Beach aid agreement

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials are continuing their efforts to build relationships with cities across the bridge. Commissioners approved a mutual aid agreement with Mexico Beach at Thursday’s meeting. Panama City Beach already has agreements with Panama City, the airport, Lynn Haven, Callaway, and others.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek

Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported. The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City commissioners voted to apply for the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant at Tuesday’s meeting. Civics...
APALACHICOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

‘Friends of the Market’ to hold bake off in Marianna

The Panama City Beach Police Department announced they have charged more suspects in connection to the riots in Panama City Beach in late March. Bay County Sheriff responds to Texas elementary school deadly mass shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The effects of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history can...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Black bear spotted by residents, roaming around Franklin County

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City commissioners voted to apply for the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant at Tuesday’s meeting.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City one step closer to modernizing historic Martin Theater

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In an effort to bridge the gap between old and new, Panama City officials said they’re one step closer to a modernized Martin Theater. City officials, engineers, and the public met Thursday during a public workshop to discuss interior renovation design updates for the historic downtown building. The theme of the interior is said to recreate the ambiance of the art deco period in the 1920s, but with a cool, modern vibe. Designs show the new theater will include amenities such as the “Tennessee House” and “The Ritz.” It will also include bars, a restaurant, and the movie theater will be turned into a theater for the arts. Mayor Greg Brudnicki describes the future of the martin theater as a focal point to downtown.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach rebuilding taller and brighter

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s just a normal day for Ace Hardware owner Al Cathey, who also happens to be the Mayor of Mexico Beach. His hardware store reopened a year and a half ago after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Michael. Now it’s a place locals come to get their tools, all part of the rebuilding process.
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers and thunderstorms have moved out of northwest Florida and calm conditions have taken their place. Tomorrow will be comfortable and clear with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80′s. That trend continues into Memorial Day weekend with some stronger winds helping to reduce humidity Friday into Sunday. High pressure continues throughout the weekend with high’s reaching the upper 80′s in inland areas while staying in the mid 80′s along the coast. Overall, conditions look great for your Memorial Day cookout!
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

BDS approves summer school stipends for non-union teachers

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Vickie Taws wins the Golden Apple

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Even though the school year is now over, we want to honor one of our local teachers. Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple winner, Vickie Taws. Taws teaches high school-level algebra to 7th and 8th grade students at Jinks Middle School. She loves making...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local tourism officials look to make workforce education more accessible

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local tourism officials are looking to build up our hospitality industry by making workforce education more accessible for students. Visit Panama City Beach has a new program in the works ultimately providing scholarships for students interested in furthering their education to get a job in tourism or hospitality. This includes Haney Technical’s trade programs that support the industry.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

