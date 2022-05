The Department of State has created an election night returns website, which will offer up-to-the-minute results from counties after the polls close at 8 p.m. on May 17. "Voters, candidates and the press can access this online resource, which provides the most comprehensive picture of how Pennsylvanians voted," Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said. "The department will post unofficial results on the site as we receive reports from each of Pennsylvania's 67 counties after the polls close."

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO