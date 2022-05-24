ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Sebastian could consider razing beloved seafood market

By Meghan McRoberts
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Fzcf_0fo9HBHm00

The city of Sebastian is working to figure out what to do with an aging landmark at Fisherman's Landing.

A nearly 100-year-old building needs overdue repairs and safety upgrades that could come at a hefty cost, leading city leaders to consider if demolition might be in the future.

Meanwhile, Crab-E-Bill's Seafood Market is in limbo. It occupies the building while the city decides whether to pay for the repairs and allow it to remain there.

The restaurant first moved in as part of the city's vision to preserve Sebastian's history as a fishing community.

Sebastian received a grant more than a decade ago to build up a "working waterfront," according to Mayor Jim Hill.

Meghan McRoberts/WPTV
Crab-E-Bill's Seafood Market & Eatery is a popular waterfront restaurant in Sebastian.

"The whole idea was to preserve the history of Sebastian, which was a thriving fishing community," Hill said. "Great success for the city of Sebastian, very proud of it."

Crab E Bills preserves that historic feel, serving fish caught by local fishermen on one day that is served up on plates the very next day.

"I think it's amazing. You won't get a better seafood quality than you do here," Crab-E-Bill's manager Heather Quigley said.

Under the city's lease with Crab-E-Bill's, the business maintains the inside of the building. The city maintains the outside of the building.

"The city has been maintaining the outside of the facility as our lease requires," Hill said.

But Quigley doesn't feel the maintenance done by the city has been sufficient.

"They're the ones that have been Band-Aiding over and over," Quigley said.

An outside company conducted inspections and found structural concerns under the outside waterfront deck, roofing issues, termite damage and rotting wood.

"The city came in November and boarded us up in the back half without any warning," Quigley said.

Meghan McRoberts/WPTV
The city of Sebastian closed off the deck to Crab-E-Bill's Seafood Market & Eatery, which is housed in a nearly 100-year-old building.

"There were some things that could become unsafe if we allowed them to continue," Hill added.

Quigley said when the city blocked off their waterfront back deck, that took away a selling point for the business.

"We have lost so much," Quigley said. "They hit us at the beginning of season."

This week, City Council members will decide whether to spend $50,000 to address just the immediate safety issues. If those are resolved, Hill said the city feels comfortable having Crab-E-Bill's finish the remainder of its lease, which has less than two years left.

Then, a bigger decision will have to be made.

"The question is going to be whether we decide to save this building," Hill said. "It's an old building, but it's not a historic building."

If making all the needed repairs becomes too costly, Hill said, the city could decide to demolish the building and rebuild something new.

"I think most people want to see this building maintained," Hill said. "But it will come down to what is in the [taxpayer's] best interest."

Quigley feels if the building was better maintained, the conversation about ending Crab-E-Bill's future at the location would not be happening.

But Hill feels given the age of the building, the maintenance issues were inevitable.

Comments / 3

Patricia Richardson
3d ago

If it was privately owned the repairs would have been made, since the City of Sebastian owns it, its been allowed to fall in disrepair. Now the City of Sebastian can justify its demolition. Who didn't see that coming?

Reply
4
Related
click orlando

It’s 5 o’clock in Melbourne: Jimmy Buffett-themed Margaritaville resort coming to town

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The search for lost salt shakers, old men in tank tops and flip flop-filled gift shops is over for this Brevard County city. Melbourne City Council members unanimously approved bringing the Jimmy Buffett-themed Margaritaville Landing and Riverwalk to life in Brevard County, according to the city’s Mayor Paul Alfrey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Sebastian, FL
Government
City
Sebastian, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Sebastian, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
hometownnewstc.com

Indian River County fertilizer restrictions start June 1

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Fertilizer restrictions go into effect June 1 for unincorporated Indian River County and the municipalities of Vero Beach, Sebastian, and Orchid. A summer fertilizer ban runs through Sept. 30. “This is our Florida rainy season and therefore the ban is intended to prevent fertilizer from directly...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Updated Oceanridge pool home ‘has a great floorplan’

Theresa and Michael Annechino checked out quite a few places in Florida before buying the home at 1924 Ocean Ridge Circle at Oceanridge. Michael was a national sales manager early in his career and had lived in Vero Beach with his aunt and uncle at Vista Royale in the late 1980s, so he knew the town’s charm. When he and Theresa decided they wanted to move to Florida, he says they looked all over the state but kept coming back to Vero as the place they wanted to settle.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Memorials sprinkled throughout Riverside Park

While Vero’s Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary is known for its monuments to veterans, another kind of memorial is sprinkled throughout adjacent Riverside Park – trees, benches, a fishing pier and gazebos dedicated to Vero residents’ births, deaths, anniversaries and friendships. Bronze plaques engraved with names, dates and...
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Fish#Food Drink#Wptv Crab E Bill#Seafood Market Eatery
click orlando

🚣 Here’s the best time to take bioluminescence kayak tours

It’s bioluminescence time in Central Florida. You know, when some bodies of water in Brevard County glow at night. If you’re not familiar, you may be asking, “What’s bioluminescence?” Well, BK Adventure, which runs kayaking tours, says on its website that in the summer dinoflagellates (aquatic organisms) produce bioluminescence.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Curbside recycling on hold in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Port St. Lucie put the breaks on its curbside recycling program. The temporary change will allow Waste Pro to focus on picking up trash. For now, all items left on the curb will be collected as trash. People can take...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
veronews.com

$20 million sale sets new highwater mark for a riverfront home

Vero Beach popped up on the luxury real estate radar screen last Tuesday – catching the attention of people from Manhattan to Miami – when a riverfront house in Riomar Bay sold for $20 million. The selling price was a solid 60 percent more than the previous top...
VERO BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Brightline land purchase could indicate future Cocoa station down the tracks

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For those hoping that future Brightline trains won’t just wiz on through Brevard County in between Orlando and West Palm Beach, the company is making multimillion dollar moves on the Space Coast. Records from the Brevard County Property Appraiser show the passenger train company...
COCOA, FL
cw34.com

Martin County takes action against pool builder

Stuart, FL/CBS12 — Disciplinary action has been taken against a swimming pool construction firm in Stuart that has been the focus of numerous consumer complaints. The Martin County Construction Industry Licensing Board voted unanimously on Wednesday to revoke the county permitting privileges for Pro Pool Builders indefinitely after the company owner agreed to give up his permitting privileges.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Vero Beach welcomes the City of Palm Bay as the First and Second Cities in The Country to Have an Emergency Overnight Shelter on Wheels for The Homeless

The Source in Vero Beach, under the leadership of Executive Director Anthony Zorbaugh, along with local community leaders, supporters and donors, officially opened the doors to the “new” Palm Bay Dignity Bus, now open every night to 16 needy people living on the streets of Palm Bay in need of a good night’s sleep. The Palm Bay Dignity Bus is a partnership, The Source, The City of Palm Bay and St. Vincent de Paul of St. Joseph’s Parish in Palm Bay. The Indian River County Dignity Bus was launched in March 2021 at an event hosted in part by the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Quail Valley Charities checks off ‘another great year’ of giving

Representatives of 35 local nonprofits gathered at Quail Valley at the Pointe for the 20th annual Quail Valley Charities check distribution, which this year granted roughly $750,000. “What better way to celebrate this but to have a new venue for all of us to come together and celebrate what we’ve...
VERO BEACH, FL
1420 WBSM

IV Hydration Is the Shot in the Arm We Needed

We just returned from a magical trip to Florida, where myself, my wife Celeste, our daughter Athena, and other family members discovered IV drip hydration therapy, a treatment method in which vitamins, electrolytes and other fluids are delivered directly into your bloodstream through a small IV inserted into your arm.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy