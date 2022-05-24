ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Joe, FL

Port St. Joe received more than $800,000 in grants from EPA

WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick It or Ticket, a saying you’ve likely heard, reminding you to wear your seat belt in a vehicle. From May...

www.wjhg.com

WMBB

Blue Springs Park restricting unaccompanied minors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners said Blue Springs Park has become a ‘daycare center’ and that’s why unaccompanied minors are no longer allowed. Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said people drop their kids off and leave. The new ordinance says anyone 15 or younger cannot go to the park without a legal adult. Peacock […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach Commissioners approve Mexico Beach aid agreement

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials are continuing their efforts to build relationships with cities across the bridge. Commissioners approved a mutual aid agreement with Mexico Beach at Thursday’s meeting. Panama City Beach already has agreements with Panama City, the airport, Lynn Haven, Callaway, and others.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say State Road 69 was clear and open for travel at 2 p.m. Thursday. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a rolled-over tanker truck Thursday morning. It happened on State Road 69 about a mile south of County Road 274 around 6 a.m.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
City
Port Saint Joe, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clermont, FL
WJHG-TV

Summer reading programs at the Bay County Public Library

The storms are moving out with sunny skies and drier weather returning to NWFL for the weekend. New Panama City performing arts and events center in talks. Panama City Commissioners are working to bring a new performing arts and events center to the downtown area. Panama City one step closer...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

FDOH issues blue-green algae bloom alert at Lake Munson in Leon Co.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has issued a blue-green algae health alert at Lake Munson after receiving lab analysis from water samples taken earlier in May. The samples were gathered on May 18, and lab analysis showed low-level toxins present because of the...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City could get grant for historic school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City Commissioners voted to apply for the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant at Tuesday’s meeting. Their goal is to make it a community center. The application will be submitted to the state. The...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin High announces $9M expansion after first year of operation

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The sharks made history by printing Destin High Schools’ first yearbook in the spring of 2022. After the first year of operation, the Okaloosa Co. charter school principal and board members announced a $9 million expansion for the transformed church location. Destin High School will add a three-story classroom building with […]
DESTIN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

School District announces summer feeding program

The Jackson County School District has worked with Sodexo since the onset of the Pandemic to make sure the children of Jackson County are fed during times when school is not in session. This summer, the program takes on a different method of service but will continue to provide meals for children who wish to take part.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City one step closer to modernizing historic Martin Theater

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In an effort to bridge the gap between old and new, Panama City officials said they’re one step closer to a modernized Martin Theater. City officials, engineers, and the public met Thursday during a public workshop to discuss interior renovation design updates for the historic downtown building. The theme of the interior is said to recreate the ambiance of the art deco period in the 1920s, but with a cool, modern vibe. Designs show the new theater will include amenities such as the “Tennessee House” and “The Ritz.” It will also include bars, a restaurant, and the movie theater will be turned into a theater for the arts. Mayor Greg Brudnicki describes the future of the martin theater as a focal point to downtown.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City’s 13 lift stations will get a ‘lift’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners approved nine engineering firms for Phase 1 of the 13 Lift Stations Project at Tuesday’s meeting. They help the flow of Panama City’s sewer system. The lift stations will either be replaced or refurbished. City Manager Mark McQueen said commissioners...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Public Safety
EPA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Escambia, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 08:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Escambia; Franklin; Gulf; Holmes; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa; Walton; Washington TORNADO WATCH 274 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAY ESCAMBIA FRANKLIN GULF HOLMES OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA WALTON WASHINGTON
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is facing charges after allegedly stealing vehicles when hired as a contractor. Springfield Police say they received a complaint about Frank Charles Pollara, 79, contracting without a license. Police say Pollara represented himself to the victim as a contractor and stole a camper and car.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Memorial Day events in the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day there are plenty of events going on this weekend. If you are looking for a way to celebrate here’s a list: Memorial Day Observance at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery The Bay County Commission and The Bay County Veteran’s Council will […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Animals at Bay County Animal Control are looking for homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to add another family member to your life, Bay County Animal Control has plenty of animals who are looking for homes. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought adoptable “Elvis,” a hound dog mix, with her. Evelyn told us about the adoption process and what steps are taken before animals like “Elvis” go to their forever homes.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Franklin County sheriff accuses FWC of failing to respond to bear issue

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County authorities are still concerned about at least one bear, and maybe more, roaming around the county. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission has had a ‘cavalier’ attitude about black bears, like the one that was seen walking through a cemetery this weekend. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Transformer blows during graduation, Deputies come to the rescue

We are looking at more bad weather today (UGH). Hopefully it won’t postpone any graduations tonight. Seasonal road closures near Mid-Bay Bridge in Niceville starting this weekend. White Point Road and Lakeshore Drive will be closed to through traffic on Saturday afternoons beginning May 28, 2022. For the fifth...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

BDS approves summer school stipends for non-union teachers

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported.
PANAMA CITY, FL

Community Policy