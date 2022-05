FORNEY, Texas — After a diligent interview process, the City of Forney is excited to announce the hiring of Joseph Yazdanpanahi as Director of Information Technology. Mr. Yazdanpanahi will be leaving his position as Director of Information Technology at the Town of Sunnyvale, Texas and is expected to join the City of Forney on June 6, 2022.

