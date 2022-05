FORNEY, Texas — The their capacity at full and in the red, the Forney Animal Shelter is offering free dog and cat adoptions until Saturday, May 31, 2022. "Due to being over capacity, the Forney Animal Shelter is doing FREE adoptions for all animals through May 31st!" read a statement from the Forney Animal Shelter. "Help spread the word so we can find furever homes for these sweet animals."

FORNEY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO