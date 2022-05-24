ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet School Damaged by Gunfire

wjol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoliet Police are sharing details after a Joliet school building was damaged by gunfire. On Monday morning at 6:34 am Joliet Police were called to Meadowview Elementary (2501 Mirage Avenue) after school...

www.wjol.com

wjol.com

More Police Presence at Joliet Schools

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans is uniquely qualified to help schools beef up their security following the horrific mass shooting at a Texas school this week. Evans has been a policeman for over 28 years and used to be the Safe Schools coordinator with the Cook County Sheriff’s Police. He also worked for a consulting firm that provided education and training to schools and school districts to keep their students and staff safe. Evans says due to an incident 10 days ago at Meadow View Elementary school in which someone fired shots in the area that hit the building, extra patrols were added and now they’re expanding that to include all schools in Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
meteamedia.org

BREAKING NEWS: Student injured in school bathroom fight

A sophomore was injured in a fight in the boys bathroom in the commons during fifth period yesterday. Nobody was seriously injured in the incident, and the victim was able to return home, according to an email sent to Metea Valley parents by principal Dr. Darrell Echols. “The injured student...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman crashes stolen car, opens fire in Englewood

CHICAGO - A gunman who tried to steal a delivery driver's car crashed the vehicle and started shooting Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. A 25-year-old man who was making a food delivery left his car running around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three teens charged in carjacking of Chicago delivery driver

CHICAGO - Three juveniles were charged in the carjacking of a delivery driver Wednesday in the Albany Park neighborhood. Two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old boy were accused of taking the vehicle of a 57-year-old delivery driver around 1:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Possible Threat Investigated at Plainfield Central High School

Earlier this afternoon, the Plainfield Police Department posted on their Facebook page that there was a possible threat made to the Plainfield Central High School campus. Administration officials immediately took steps to protect the student body and worked with the police department to investigate the threat. It later was found to be unsubstantiated.
WGN News

Suburban DCFS office closed after shots fired at building

JOLIET, Ill. — Gunfire shattered several windows at an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services office in Joliet over the weekend. Police received reports of gunfire in the area at 2:22 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers found the front windows and doors of the office has been damaged by gunfire. No one was injured.  Officers report […]
CBS Chicago

2-year-old dead, 11 displaced in Roseland apartment fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A toddler is dead after a fire Wednesday morning in an apartment building in the Roseland neighborhood.Chicago firefighters responded to the fire on the second floor of a courtyard apartment building at 11035 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. around 8 a.m.According to the Chicago Fire Department, there were heavy flames upon arrival. A 2-year-old girl, identified as Kailey Curry, was found unresponsive after an extensive search of the building and attempts to resuscitate the child failed, according to the Fire Department.Fire officials said it's unclear if Curry was alone when the fire broke out -- but she...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Lawsuit: 13-Year-Old's Hands Up When Shot by Chicago Police

A 13-year-old boy shot in the back by a Chicago police officer was unarmed and had his arms raised to surrender when he was hit by the bullet, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday, saying the incident illustrates deeply flawed implementation of department policy on the pursuit of suspects. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Girl, 8, asphyxiated in Uptown home, mom attempted suicide, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are conducting a death investigation after an 8-year-old girl was found dead inside a home in the Uptown neighborhood. Sources said the girl was asphyxiated, and her mother was hospitalized after a suicide attempt.Police said the girl was found unresponsive inside a home in the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue around 11 a.m. Wednesday.She was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Amaria Osby, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Police sources told CBS 2's Brad Edwards the girl was asphyxiated.A 38-year-old woman in the home was taken to Weiss...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Gresham murder, robbery

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in a fatal shooting and robbery over the weekend in Gresham. Jamari Robinson, 28, was accused of gunning down 21-year-old Rashaun Johnson early Sunday near an apartment complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street, police said. Johnson was found with...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 arrested after Bloomington burglary

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two people after a burglary that occurred early Tuesday morning. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers arrested 20-year-old Austin Waller and a 16-year-old juvenile. Officers responded to a burglary alarm for a business near N. Main Street and...
WSPY NEWS

Braidwood Police, Grundy Proactive Unit & Others Investigating Body Found in Kankakee County

The Braidwood Police Department and the Grundy County Proactive have released more information regarding a body that was located in Pembroke Township in Kankakee County. Investigators say the body of Adam Watts was located, but would not say where. The cause of Watt’s death is still under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner's Office and the Braidwood Police Department. Police officials say Watts was reported missing to the Braidwood Police Department on May 7th.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL

