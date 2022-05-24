ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick man says cougar ran across backyard pool cover before hiding in tree Friday night

By Ellie Nakamoto-White
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Imagine heading outside to bring your dog back in when all of a sudden a cougar is dashing through your yard.

That was the reality for Kennewick resident Cesar Noguez late Friday night.

“It’s just something you don’t expect, especially around this area,” Noguez said.

His brother and five-year-old son were also at home — the latter playing outside “literally two minutes before the cougar went by.”

“I was able to spot the cougar running through the back of the house and making its way over here,” Noguez said.

Security camera footage caught a brief glimpse of the cat sprinting through the yard before Noguez said he ran across his covered pool and up a tree on his corner patio.

“He got in the tree right there and when we flashed the flashlight we could see the eyes glowing and it was looking toward us,” Noguez said. “My kid plays around here. My niece, she’s two. We leave them out here in the yard. You never know.”

Noguez added that the only thing on his mind was his family as there was “no way we can fight against an animal like that.”

Lieutenant Jason Kiel with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) said not fighting is exactly what to do.

“Obviously we don’t want anybody to contact the cougar, try to scare the cougar, try to do anything like that,” Lt. Kiel said.

Your top priority? Safety.

“Get yourself and your loved ones to a safe location and call 9-1-1. Then report the incident and we’ll have resources there and we can notify people that can hopefully come and take care of the incident,” Lt. Kiel said.

This cougar sighting was one of two over the past few days.

Officials said the other was on Sunday morning by the 700 block of E 23rd Ave., also in Kennewick.

