Crusaders defeat BHRV to move closer to state tournament

Two men from South Dakota will likely spend a lot more time in Iowa after a high-speed chase that resulted in their arrests on Wednesday. According to NWestIowa.com, Lyon County deputy spotted a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria, a very sweet ride, driving without proper tags at around 8:40 pm a few miles west of Little rock. When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the driver accelerated and the chase was on. Speeds reached as high as 100 miles per hour.

17 HOURS AGO