Crusaders defeat BHRV to move closer to state tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bishop Heelan picks up a road win over Sioux City North 9-5 Thursday evening in Sioux City. The Lady Crusaders are scheduled to host Estherville Lincoln Central Friday, followed by several games on Saturday during the Bishop Heelan softball tournament.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan girl's soccer team defeated West Sioux 10-to-0 in the substate semifinal match of the Class 1A bracket. Mia Conley led the way for the Lady Crusaders, scoring three goals in the first five minutes of the game on Tuesday, May 24th. Bishop...
HULL, Iowa — The Western Christian boys soccer team scored the only goal of the game late in the second half, defeating Sioux Center 1-to-0 in the substate final of the Class 1A bracket. The Wolfpack have now earned a trip to the Iowa High School Boys Soccer State...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As May comes to an end, Siouxland News takes a look at the final Above and Beyond student of the school year. A varsity athlete has made a positive impact on his fellow students as a special Olympics volunteer. Ryan Smith is graduating soon from...
A Nebraska dog breeder gets a chance to answer critics and state inspection violations but a hearing on her license came to a quick and surprising end. 6 On Your Side: Douglas County alarm registration deadline. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is reminding you to register...
Two men from South Dakota will likely spend a lot more time in Iowa after a high-speed chase that resulted in their arrests on Wednesday. According to NWestIowa.com, Lyon County deputy spotted a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria, a very sweet ride, driving without proper tags at around 8:40 pm a few miles west of Little rock. When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the driver accelerated and the chase was on. Speeds reached as high as 100 miles per hour.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Due to low water levels, the swimming beach at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will remain closed until further notice. The beach was scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, however low water levels have reduced the zero-entry beach area causing sudden drop-offs and unsafe swimming conditions.
REMSEN, Iowa — Carter Schorg has proven himself a leader on the Remsen St. Mary’s baseball team on both sides of the fence. Last year as a batter he posted a .415 batting average alongside an OPS over 1,000. In 11 starts on the mound, he had the...
A consultant has spent the day with Le Mars businesses, surveying the downtown business community. Kathy LaPlante says her organization, Main Street America, was contracted by Main Street Iowa to visit each of the 55 communities in Iowa which have downtown historic districts. She got a great first impression of LeMars.
MARCUS, Iowa — Construction is now underway on a new elementary school in a northwest Iowa school district. MMCRU broke ground in Marcus for the new elementary building. It will replace a school that was built in the 1960s. The new $20 million building is designed with the student's...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Memorial Day holiday will impact your trash pickup next week. The city of Sioux City says normal collections will be a day delayed throughout all of next week. If your trash is normally picked up on Monday, it will instead be collected Tuesday. This...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hundreds of local kids will be safer this summer thanks to one safety campaign. Opportunities Unlimited is doing their annual bike helmet giveaway to area second graders as part of the "Got a Brain? Get a Helmet" campaign. The giveaway is funded in part by...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The group overseeing the construction of Woodbury County's new Law Enforcement Center is giving the public an update on that project. The LEC Authority Board met with construction company representatives on Tuesday, May 24th, to go over the next steps for the project, which is already nearly $10 million over budget.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Groundbreaking was held Wednesday afternoon in Sioux City for a new multi-million dollar business venture. Cold-Link Logistics is beginning construction on a $60 million cold storage warehouse facility in the Southbridge Business Park. Representatives from the company were joined by the city's economic development leadership...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Augustana Lutheran Church held a prayer vigil for those who were lost in the Uvalde, Texas shooting. The vigil was organized by members of the congregation and featured numerous speakers as well as candles lit to represent those who lost their lives in the shooting.
SGT BLUFF, Iowa — Residents of Sergeant Bluff are upset about a new welcome sign to that community. A group came to the city council meeting to express their concerns about that new sign on First Street, which features an electronic video display and is located next to a stoplight.
