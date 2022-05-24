ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Crusaders defeat BHRV to move closer to state tournament

By Alex Northcut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bishop Heelan defeated Boyden Hull/Rock...

Heelan takes Sioux City softball showdown

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bishop Heelan picks up a road win over Sioux City North 9-5 Thursday evening in Sioux City. The Lady Crusaders are scheduled to host Estherville Lincoln Central Friday, followed by several games on Saturday during the Bishop Heelan softball tournament.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Conley's early hat trick propels Bishop Heelan to substate final

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan girl's soccer team defeated West Sioux 10-to-0 in the substate semifinal match of the Class 1A bracket. Mia Conley led the way for the Lady Crusaders, scoring three goals in the first five minutes of the game on Tuesday, May 24th. Bishop...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Above and Beyond: Ryan Smith

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As May comes to an end, Siouxland News takes a look at the final Above and Beyond student of the school year. A varsity athlete has made a positive impact on his fellow students as a special Olympics volunteer. Ryan Smith is graduating soon from...
SIOUX CITY, IA
New Iowa deer hunting season bill

A Nebraska dog breeder gets a chance to answer critics and state inspection violations but a hearing on her license came to a quick and surprising end. 6 On Your Side: Douglas County alarm registration deadline. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is reminding you to register...
OMAHA, NE
Hot 104.7

Pair of South Dakota Men Arrested in Iowa After High Speed Chase

Two men from South Dakota will likely spend a lot more time in Iowa after a high-speed chase that resulted in their arrests on Wednesday. According to NWestIowa.com, Lyon County deputy spotted a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria, a very sweet ride, driving without proper tags at around 8:40 pm a few miles west of Little rock. When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the driver accelerated and the chase was on. Speeds reached as high as 100 miles per hour.
Woodbury County beaches to remain closed for now

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Due to low water levels, the swimming beach at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will remain closed until further notice. The beach was scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, however low water levels have reduced the zero-entry beach area causing sudden drop-offs and unsafe swimming conditions.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
FEATURED MVP: Carter Schorg

REMSEN, Iowa — Carter Schorg has proven himself a leader on the Remsen St. Mary’s baseball team on both sides of the fence. Last year as a batter he posted a .415 batting average alongside an OPS over 1,000. In 11 starts on the mound, he had the...
REMSEN, IA
Tuesday News, May 24

A consultant has spent the day with Le Mars businesses, surveying the downtown business community. Kathy LaPlante says her organization, Main Street America, was contracted by Main Street Iowa to visit each of the 55 communities in Iowa which have downtown historic districts. She got a great first impression of LeMars.
LE MARS, IA
MMCRU breaks ground on new elementary school in Marcus, Iowa

MARCUS, Iowa — Construction is now underway on a new elementary school in a northwest Iowa school district. MMCRU broke ground in Marcus for the new elementary building. It will replace a school that was built in the 1960s. The new $20 million building is designed with the student's...
MARCUS, IA
Trash pickup delayed due to holiday weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Memorial Day holiday will impact your trash pickup next week. The city of Sioux City says normal collections will be a day delayed throughout all of next week. If your trash is normally picked up on Monday, it will instead be collected Tuesday. This...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Cold-Link Logistics breaks ground on multi-million dollar Sioux City facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Groundbreaking was held Wednesday afternoon in Sioux City for a new multi-million dollar business venture. Cold-Link Logistics is beginning construction on a $60 million cold storage warehouse facility in the Southbridge Business Park. Representatives from the company were joined by the city's economic development leadership...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Local church holds vigil for Uvalde victims

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Augustana Lutheran Church held a prayer vigil for those who were lost in the Uvalde, Texas shooting. The vigil was organized by members of the congregation and featured numerous speakers as well as candles lit to represent those who lost their lives in the shooting.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sergeant Bluff residents voice concerns about new welcome sign

SGT BLUFF, Iowa — Residents of Sergeant Bluff are upset about a new welcome sign to that community. A group came to the city council meeting to express their concerns about that new sign on First Street, which features an electronic video display and is located next to a stoplight.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA

