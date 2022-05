DULUTH, MN – This week is National Safe Boating Week and a good time to make sure your boat is ready before heading out on the water. While some necessary equipment may be different for those out on Lake Superior compared to an inland lake or on a river such as navigation tools and lights, some equipment will be similar such as life jackets and fire extinguishers. Being prepared by knowing what you need and where it is on the boat will lead to a safe and fun boating experience.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO