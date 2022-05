The Alachua County Education Foundation (ACEF) needs adult volunteers for its Take Stock in Children program for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. According to an ACEF announcement, the Take Stock in Children is a scholarship and mentoring program that helps break the cycle of poverty through education. Students in the program receive college and career readiness coaching and mentoring and, when they graduate from high school, they will receive a two-year Florida Prepaid Scholarship to the college or university of their choice.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO