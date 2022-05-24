ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artists set to perform at Memorial Day Music in the City

By Cianna Reeves
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – When JXN Fest canceled due to unforeseen circumstances , musicians felt that their time to perform was over. Now, three business owners have opened their doors for musicians to play and fans to enjoy.

Memorial Day Music in The City is a two-day event highlighting artists who were set to take stage at JXN Fest.

“It all just came together because there were a lot of bands who were excited about performing and wanted to do it, and the show got canceled. So, we can still do it. We can still have fun,” said event organizer and Fondren guitar owner, Patrick Harkin.

Fondren Guitars, Hal and Mal’s, and The Flamingo Jxn all stepped in to make their own stage for artists.

Jackson Black Rodeo canceled at Mississippi Fairgrounds

Musicians ranging from Indie, Rock, Pop and Hip Hop will perform at the venues.

“Our show is named Lemonade, and we’re trying to make lemons out of lemonade right now. We’re going to rally. That’s what we’re doing right now. We’re going to have the community get together, and this is going to be a moment that we’re all going to remember for a very long time,” said Judson Wright.

At the Flamingo, an array of hip hop artists will be showcasing their music.

“All the performers are very dynamic. Vtamin Cea makes you feel like you are inside of her journal when she’s performing. Her music is very intimate and uplifting, very soulful. DevMaccc is high energy and a lot of energy with great crowd control. Young Jewels is super smooth with the stuff she does. Then, I’m the old head, and I’m doing classics and doing songs that get people hyped at shows all the years I’ve been doing this,” said 5thChild.

5thChild said though performances will be at different locations, good music is what will be the same.

“Whether it’s on a big stage, whether it’s in a small venue, whether it has corporate dollars behind it, or if it’s just somebody’s PA system in their living room, the people want that connect and intimacy through music, and so that’s what we’re here to provide.”

Concert goers can expect to enjoy live music from 5:00 p.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

For the full schedule of events, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

